Lifestyle

February is prime time for winter stargazing

Mike Lynch says Orion the Hunter, Gemini the Twins, Canis Major and Minor, Auriga the sheep-schlepping retired chariot driver, Taurus the Bull, and Lepus the Rabbit make the winter sky interesting.

By Mike Lynch
January 28, 2022 08:30 AM
SW DIAGRAM FOR JAN 28-30, 2022.jpg
The February sky is filled with great constellations for skygazers to find.
Contributed / Mike Lynch

February stargazing is fantastic for many reasons.

Sure, it's not as comfortable for stargazers living in cold-weather areas, but the extra special celestial jewels make it so worthwhile to bundle up.

If you're not already in the darker countryside, try to get out there. But even with light-polluted skies, I know you'll still like what you see. 

If you were lucky enough to receive a telescope under the Christmas tree, now's the time to see its first light.

Too many folks wait until springtime to test drive their new scopes. That's a mistake. You'll miss out on many wonderful celestial treasures, and you'll have to stay up later to begin your astronomical fun.

Orion the Hunter and his posse of constellations are the main attraction as far as I'm concerned.

They start out in the southeast Rochester sky at nightfall and reach their peak altitude above the southern horizon by about 9 p.m.

The constellations surrounding Orion are Gemini the Twins, Canis Major and Minor (the big and little dogs, respectively), Auriga the sheep-schlepping retired chariot driver, Taurus the Bull, and Lepus the Rabbit.

Without a doubt, Orion and his gang have the most extensive collection of bright stars assembled anywhere across the night sky in the Northern hemisphere.

Within these winter shiners are great telescope targets.

The very best one is the Orion Nebula, easily spotted in the sword of Orion. Look below the three iconic bright stars in a row that make up Orion's belt for a line of three fainter stars that depict his sword. Even with the naked eye in areas of light pollution, you can see that the middle star in the sword is a bit fuzzy. This fuzzy star is the Orion Nebula, a vast cloud of hydrogen gas lit up like a fluorescent lamp by young stars gravitationally born inside it. Through a small telescope or pair of binoculars, you can see a lot more detail, including four of these stars in a trapezoid pattern dubbed, appropriately, the Trapezium.

In the eastern sky, there are already signs of spring. The mighty constellation Leo the Lion is on the prowl westward. The chest and head of Leo resemble a backward question mark, with the moderately bright star Regulus marking the heart of the big cat. As early evening turns to the late evening, it looks as if Leo is chasing the winter constellations toward the western horizon.

In the northern sky is the Big Dipper, the bright rear end and tail of the constellation Ursa Major, the Big Bear. The Big Dipper is standing up on its handle in the low north-northeast sky.

In the high northwest, a giant upside-down "W" outlines the throne of the constellation Cassiopeia the Queen. The Queen is tied up in her throne because she bragged that she was more beautiful than Hera, Queen of the Greek gods, and owner of the most enormous ego in history.

Depending on your latitude, you can see those constellations and a few others every night as they make a tight circle around the North Star Polaris that shines above the Earth's north pole.

I hope you e
njoy the fantastic February night sky.

Mike Lynch is an amateur astronomer and professional broadcast meteorologist for WCCO Radio in Minneapolis/St. Paul and is author of the book, “Stars, a Month by Month Tour of the Constellations” published by Adventure Publications. Send questions to mikewlynch@comcast.net .

The Rochester Astronomy Club welcomes new members and puts on public star parties. Their website is rochesterskies.org .

Starwatch — Mike Lynch column sig

Related Topics: SCIENCE AND NATURESTARWATCH
