Feelings shift now that September comes

September signals a shift in the weather and the routines of life.

Congregations return to specialized Sunday and midweek programs. Book groups and coffee clubs that took a summer break resume. It’s back to school season, too, with calendars brimming once again with rehearsals, practices and tournaments.

A seasonal transition brings with it a host of feelings ranging from exuberant and eager to hesitant and forlorn. This time of year affects many of us regardless of whether there are school-aged people in our households.

There is no wrong way to feel in the fall. Feelings are temporary; they come and they go. They overlap. Rather than judge, avoid or squish our feelings about autumn’s advance, we can instead practice being present with the emotions that bubble up whatever they might be.

I often feel nostalgic in the fall, and it’s also the season in which I experience the return of anxious dreams. When the temperatures cool and the sun starts taking a little longer to rise, a piece of me is transported back in time, and I am once again a middle-schooler who worries about being tardy.

Last week I had a dream that I was officiating a wedding in Waverly, Iowa, and despite my many efforts, I just couldn’t remember the names of the bride and groom. I also couldn’t find the venue, and by the time I did find it, I realized I was wearing pajamas.

These types of dreams started for me in junior high and usually involved an inability to find the right classroom before the bell. Or inexplicably losing all my homework. Or inexplicably losing all my teeth (in braces at the time).

In this current season of life, the dreams have similar elements: lost sermons, forgetting to bring the appropriate vestments, and teeth (still) falling out. These nocturnal ruminations occur just a couple times a year and tend to be concurrent with the start of a new school year.

Despite the anxious dreams, there is much to savor about autumn from mild weather to garden harvests to time spent outdoors with loved ones. Professionally, people are typically refreshed after vacations and time away from work and eager to collaborate.

Pleasant feelings and complicated feelings cohabitate as summer bids adieu.

Maeve, our younger dog, turns 2 in a few weeks, and she models a wise approach to the change of seasons. She has a habit of waking up around 5:30 a.m. so she can gaze upon the yard. At the height of summer, there was sunlight at that hour, but these days it’s dark. There is usually dew on the ground and a light fog over the lawn.

Maeve stands alert on the top step for a few moments wiggling her nose and smelling the air. Then she takes a lap around the perimeter of the fenced yard. After a few minutes, she trots happily back to bed and snuggles back in with her brother dog, Finn.

I enjoy our morning routine. Winter, spring, summer and fall, Maeve steps out into each new day with gentle interest in whatever she might encounter. Perhaps we can all follow Maeve’s lead as we step together toward fall. May we greet our days, in every season, with open hearts and curious sniffs.

"Holy Everything" is a weekly column by Emily Carson. She is a Lutheran pastor. Visit her website emilyannecarson.com .