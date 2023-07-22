Five fresh, healthy produce picks for summer

Summer is really heating up and the gardens are in full bloom. Summer produce is in abundance and ripe for the picking. Produce that is in season is picked at the peak of ripeness, meaning it often tastes better and its nutrient content is at its highest. Consuming adequate amounts of produce can also help your body get more of the essential nutrients that it needs to stay healthy. One of the best ways to make sure you are getting a good mix of important nutrients is to eat a variety of fruits, vegetables and herbs of all different colors.

Here are dietitian Alea’s top five summer produce picks:

Stone Fruit: Peaches, nectarines, apricots and avocados. All these fruits can make great additions to your plate. Throw some chopped apricots on your fresh summer salad or cut some peaches in half and caramelize them on the grill for a fun summer dessert. Finding different ways to use avocados will add a boost of healthy fats to your meals.

Berries: Strawberries, raspberries, blueberries and blackberries. Use berries to add a pop of color and essential nutrients to your summer dishes. Berries can easily be added to salads, breakfast dishes, marinades and on top of desserts. Berries are a great source of vitamins, minerals, fiber and antioxidants.

Tomatoes: There are many different types of tomatoes that are available during the summer months including Roma, plum, cherry and a variety of others. Tomatoes can not only add some fresh citrus to your summer dishes, but also nutrients that can help protect your heart and control your blood pressure.

Summer Squash: Summer squash is a great source of vitamin C, which is important for cell growth and fiber — which is important for digestive health and keeping you full. Both yellow squash and zucchini are great sauteed, baked into breads or muffins, and even spiralized to make a lighter pasta alternative.

Corn: Corn is a versatile produce item that can be added to salads, breads, chilis or just as a side. Corn is also great thrown on the grill, so you can cook it without heating up the house. Corn is a great source of fiber, to help you feel fuller longer.

Shopping seasonally can help you save money and add great flavor to your plate. So fill up your summer dishes with fresh seasonal produce for a double punch of color and nutrition.

Alea Lester Fite is a registered dietitian for Hy-Vee stores. This information is not intended as medical advice. Please consult a medical professional for individual advice.