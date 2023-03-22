Flexibility in fashion

Jacqui Rosenbush’s life motto is "don't miss the forest for the trees,” speaking to her aptitude for navigating life with the big picture in mind. That mindset and approach is also applied to her wardrobe when taking into account her daily life roles. “Versatility is important to me as well as my role shifts throughout the day from Artist to Mother,” she shares.

Jacqui is a Minnesota muralist and serves as a creative place-making commissioner. She is married to another artist and together they have two kids, a dog and a few chickens. Jacqui loves to dance and be in nature.

Your style summed up in five words or less:

Thrifty, eclectic, versatile, playful.

How do others characterize your style?

What I often hear is, "You can pull off anything."

How does your role as an artist impact what you wear and how you express yourself?

Half of my wardrobe consists of "paint clothes" and the other half is "try not to get paint on these clothes." I've found that to feel the most connected to my style and flow as an artist, I have had to buy clothes that I actually really like with full awareness that I am going to get them covered in paint. Sometimes I keep it minimal and stick to the basics, other times I find funky pieces from thrift shops that I can alter to my preferences.

Any rave-worthy thrift store finds?

One of my favorites is a shirt I found years ago. It was an XL vintage beachy shirt with a couple of mangoes on the front and the words, "It takes two to mango." I cropped it and cut off the sleeves so it fits like a little boxy tee with capped sleeves. It makes its appearance out in the world a couple times a summer.

What do you think makes your style fall outside of the status quo?

My aesthetic as an artist and designer is best described as eclectic, and so I enjoy putting pieces together that might not otherwise be combined.

What's something you put on that instantly brings you a sense of joy?

My sweatpants at the end of the day.

Any coveted hand-me-downs you love to sport?

An amazing '70s puffer bomber jacket passed down from my mom.

Items worth the splurge?

Honestly, I rarely buy anything full price, but would splurge on the perfect jumpsuit.

What do you wish you could tell your younger self about style?

Yes, I would tell myself (and I tell this to my daughter): "Girl, your body is a river, just go with the flow. Some days you will love how you feel in your clothes, and other days, those banks may be overflowing. Keep options available in your closet for all those grace-filled moments.”

One item you will never part with?

My black Topo fanny pack.

How does hair/makeup play a role in your get-ready routine?

It's more of an afterthought; a half down top knot is always a win.

Favorite accessories?

I love to wear bold earrings every day — they are like little pieces of art that hang out with me and make a whole outfit come together.

Fill in the blank: Getting dressed in the Midwest means ______.

Having a flexible wardrobe.

Parting thoughts or advice for others?

Have fun with and when you try something new, and do it confidently.

