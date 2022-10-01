We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Saturday, October 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Follow Christ's example of focusing on what matters most

Columnist Emily Carson says stewardship takes many forms, but taking care of where we spend our time and energy is, perhaps, most important.

Holy Everything — Emily Carson column sig
Opinion by Emily Carson
October 01, 2022 08:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Autumn is the season often designated for congregational conversations about stewardship. It’s a good time of year to reflect not only on financial giving but all the areas of life we are invited to steward.

A steward is one invited to take excellent care of something belonging to someone else. If we begin from the perspective that everything belongs to God, then we are the stewards called to take excellent care of all of it including (but not limited to) property, abilities, relationships, attention, money and the planet.

Also Read
"From the Pulpit" column sig
Lifestyle
Time in life's dark tunnels won't last forever
Columnist Chris Brekke says life might include some time in the darkness but that is not the final destination.
October 01, 2022 08:30 AM
 · 
By  Chris Brekke
Faith Focus graphic
Lifestyle
Harvest Soup Luncheon
Highland Prairie WELCA is hosting a harvest soup luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9.
September 28, 2022 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports

At the beginning of the year, I shared with you that my resolution for 2022 was to pay attention to my attention. This has become a daily stewardship practice and something I’ll need to continue to work on far beyond the end of this year. There are so many directions for one’s attention, and this year has revealed that I sometimes spend it unwisely. Few things shape our lives more than how we steward our attention.

Part of my job is working with congregations in reaching their stewardship goals. I am grateful for regular opportunities to talk with committees and councils about how they steward their physical building space, funds, community relationships, and the time and attention of their members.

Jesus modeled wise stewardship of attention throughout his ministry, and we can learn much through his example. He had a clear sense of where to place his focus and, conversely, he also understood what wasn’t worth his energy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taking the time to read any of the four Gospels (Matthew, Mark, Luke and John) in its entirety serves as a useful way to glean a clear sense of how Jesus spent his attention. A read-through of the Gospel of Mark reveals that Jesus spent the majority of his energy healing the sick people around him, teaching large groups about justice through the use of parables, preparing his followers to carry the movement forward and disrupting the misuse of religious power.

According to Mark, Jesus focused his attention on reaching as many people as possible with the good news. He provided folks with tangible experiences of God’s justice, grace and compassion by meeting the needs of those around him. Jesus especially focused on those at the margins of society, those most often ignored, slandered and neglected, and treated them with dignity and respect.

Dear readers, may we together continue to pay attention to our attention. Few things will shape our lives and the legacy of Christianity more than where we choose to focus. May God guide us all in the faithful stewardship of our attention.

"Holy Everything" is a weekly column by Emily Carson. She is a Lutheran pastor. Visit her website emilyannecarson.com .

Related Topics: FAITHHOLY EVERYTHINGEMILY CARSON
What to read next
100122 Erdman1.jpg
Lifestyle
Kasson's Pennie Eisenbeis paints on canvases of all kinds
Columnist Sandy Erdman says from upcycled items to oil-on-canvas, Eisenbeis finds outlets for her natural creativity.
October 01, 2022 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Sandy Erdman
SW DIAGRAM FOR SEPT 30-OCT 2ND, 2022.jpg
Lifestyle
Amazing stargazing at night as autumn begins
This is such a wonderful time of year for stargazing. The nights are longer and have great constellations, planets and other celestial treasures in the night sky. Treat yourself and lie back on a reclining lawn chair to take it all in. The dark skies of the countryside are best, but even city skies can put on a great show.
September 30, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Mike Lynch
Nasello 1.jpg
Lifestyle
Tips for navigating the wonderful world of herbs
In this week's Home with the Lost Italian, columnist Sarah Nasello answers a reader's questions about how to source and utilize fresh and dried herbs in cooking.
September 28, 2022 07:24 AM
 · 
By  Sarah Nasello
080622Erdman.jpg
Lifestyle
A lifetime of memories: Elmer's Auto and Toy Museum collection sells for $8.5 million in Wisconsin
The Duellman family's 29-year collection of classic cars, motorcycles, pedal cars, bikes and tools were part of an auction on Sept. 14-17, 2022. The toy collection remains intact.
September 27, 2022 04:02 PM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell