For great antique finds, flee to the flea market

The usual empty lot is alive with vendors and potential customers with rows of white canopies and colorful umbrellas covering tables piled high with fresh vegetables and fruit. A vintage pickup and a wooden wagon are filled to the brim with produce of many hours of labor. Folks are moving about, displaying their wares for a busy day.

Mingled among the produce are tables of seasonal crafts, hand dipped candles, scented soaps and homemade jewelry and even pet treats. Tall pottery vases, rope and reed made baskets along with pillows arranged. Bouquets of wildflowers and new plants for the season and fragrances of lavender and eucalyptus is in the air along with the aroma of fresh brewed coffee.

Just beyond the canopies children are selling their items that they have found, made or just down-sizing their collections. Even a few have a some baked goods.

In another area are antique vendors mixed in with those folks that have repurposed items. Like the dresser from an old bedroom set or vintage chairs that have been sanded and painted. And of course we have what are one person's junk is another person's treasures.

With more vendors selling collectibles, some shop owner's have opened up their doors to welcome folks with outside displays as some markets can be found in the heart of a downtown business area. And did you know that more new entrepreneurs actually started at these markets.

Does this sound familiar? Today more farmer's markets are doing just this with more vendors to help get more customers out and about. And flea-markets are doing the same with food vendors, antiques, crafts and the selling of seasonal vegetables and baked goods and so much more.

Antique malls such as the Old River Valley Antique Mall, Stewartville, recently had and will have again this fall another flea market sale within their lots. Chris Rand Kujath says, “We normally have vintage, antiques, crafts, toys, vintage clothes, art, garden and home decor, rag rugs, baked goods, canned goods, furniture, galvanized, jewelry and much more. And some fresh produce.”

Deb Haupt, Haupt Antiek Market, 7570 W. 147th, Apple Valley, says, “We have the 'Herb Man', who brings in herbs and plants and vegetable plants all spring and summer. In the fall he brings squash, pumpkins and fall mums. At our market we do this a bit differently. Being open four days out of a month we have a fresh experience every time they visit with a new and fun theme and fresh inventory each month, filled with hard to find items, vintage junk, repurposed antiques, and much more. Our shop is filled with independent creative antique dealers, who are each given their own space to display their market niche and every month we welcome a guest dealer to display their unique finds. We have also borrowed inspiration from European flea markets, and enjoy offering our customers the unique finds we have made during our travels. Our next market is June 23-26, and the theme is Americana.”

At New Generations of Harmony Antique Mall, Harmony owner Joan Thilges says, “We have an Amish family that sells by the mall on Saturdays, May through late fall. They sell fresh fruits and vegetables, canned and baked goods. We are having some flea markets this summer, the first market is June 18.”

Remember a visit to a flea market and farmer's market in Minnesota is family-friendly place for locals and visitors to spend the time looking through antiques, collectibles, plain junk and eating delicious foods. The following are various markets this year in Minnesota: www.vacationidea.com/minnesota/best-flea-markets-in-minnesota.html and www.fairsandfestivals.net/states/MN .

