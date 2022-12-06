SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
For security, debit has all the convenience of credit

Columnist Dave Ramsey says credit cards don't offer any more protection against fraud than debit cards.

Dave Says — Dave Ramsey column sig
Opinion by Dave Ramsey
December 06, 2022 07:30 AM
Dear Dave,

I use a debit card for all my regular, day-to-day purchases. However, I use a credit card for plane tickets, big ticket items, or when I shop online because someone told me it’s easier to dispute purchases when they’re made with a credit card. Are you putting your checking account at risk by using a debit card for these types of purchases?

— Wendy

Dear Wendy,

I don’t know who this “someone” is, but they’re a lousy financial advisor. The firm of Someone, They Said, and I Heard? That’s a financial planning company you don’t want to work with.

A debit card has the exact same protections for fraud that a credit card has. It does come out of your checking account, but the bank has to put it back once you dispute the charge and prove your dispute. It may take a day or two, but they’ll get it done.

I’ve used a debit card for decades, and I haven’t owned a credit card since way back in my dumb-with-money days. I’ve never had any problems using a debit card, and I’m not going to make the mistake of playing around with debt ever again.

I hope you won’t either.

— Dave

Dave Ramsey is a personal money-management expert, a bestselling author and host of the nationally syndicated radio program “The Dave Ramsey Show,” which is heard locally on KROC-AM. For more financial advice, visit daveramsey.com .

