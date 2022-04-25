SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢
Exclusive
Lifestyle

Forager hosting annual release bash for Minnesota's highest ranked beer

Despite unexpected pushback from Facebook due to Russia's co-option of the letter 'Z,' the Rochester brewery is releasing its Nillerzzzzz vanilla stout Saturday.

Nillerzzzzz release 2022 TJ.JPG
T.J. Gedicke, head of the barrel program at Forager Brewery in Rochester, fills bottles of Nillerzzzzz at the brewery Thursday, April 21, 2022. Nillerzzzzz, a barrel aged vanilla stout, is the highest ranked beer in Minnesota, according to BeerAdvocate.
John Molseed / Post Bulletin
John Molseed
By John Molseed
April 25, 2022 06:30 AM
ROCHESTER — The highest ranked beer in Minnesota is available again this weekend — while supplies last.

Forager’s Nillerzzzzz is a stout aged with five varieties of vanilla beans (one z for each variety).

The beer is released once a year with the latest batches available at an event April 30.

Nillerzzzzz has caught the attention of beer lovers, BeerAdvocate, and Facebook’s filter for pro-Russian propaganda.

The letter “z” has become an emblem of support for Russia in its ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Facebook algorithms have pulled down some of Forager’s posts promoting the beer release, said Forager founder Austin Jevne.

Nillerzzzzz release 2022 lineup.JPG
The lineup of the versions of Nillerzzzzz, a vanilla stout set for release at Forager Brewery in Rochester Thursday, April 21, 2022. The beer is the top rated beer in Minnesota, according to BeerAdvocate.
John Molseed / Post Bulletin

He said it was an unexpected hurdle to promoting the beer release, but he doesn’t expect it to hinder interest or sales. The beer still tops BeerAdvocate's list of highest ranked beers in Minnesota.

The Nillerzzzzz release draws people from the region to claim a spot in line days before the actual release to ensure they have a shot of buying a bottle.

“It’s something we take pride in,” Jevne said about the dedication people have to the beer.

This is the fifth year of the Nillerzzzzz release which will feature six varieties of vanilla stouts each made with a different combination of vanilla beans from around the world.

Nillerzzzzz release 2022 Austin Jevne 02.JPG
Austin Jevne, co-founder of Forager Brewery in Rochester, holds vanilla beans Thursday, April 21, 2022, that he and other brewers use to make Nillerzzzzz, a vanilla stout. The beer is the top rated beer in Minnesota, according to BeerAdvocate.
John Molseed / Post Bulletin

Vanilla stouts aren’t unheard of, but Nillerzzzzz is more than a single batch of beer. Forager brewers and barrel program leader T.J. Gedicke choose a blend of barrel-aged stouts to be the base beer for each batch of Nillerzzzzz. This year they narrowed hundreds of gallons of beer to a blend of 120 gallons for the base for six varieties of Nillerzzzzz.

It’s not a typical practice for breweries, Jevne said.

“We look at this like a vintner blending their signature wines,” he said.

The process began months ago as each variation had to have time to condition on its blend of five different varieties of vanilla beans.

Nillerzzzzz release 2022 barrels 01.JPG
Barrels at Forager Brewery in Rochester pictured Thursday, April 21, 2022.
John Molseed / Post Bulletin

Using the same base beer helps distinguish the flavors the different varieties of vanilla beans add to the beer.

The stouts that are candidates for the next batch of Nillerzzzzz (and various other beers) sit throughout the Forager building. They range in size from 30-gallon bourbon and rye barrels to 15-gallon whiskey, maple syrup and coffee bean barrels to a five gallon barrel Jevne points to that holds the last of a peach saison brewed long ago that now resembles a peach brandy.

Gedicke is learning how the barrels throughout the brewery affect the beer.

Staff tighten and inspect the barrels before they’re put to use, Jevne said.

“You really have to tighten them up before you put the beer in there otherwise it just drains out,” he said.

The wood the barrels are made from, what they once held and other factors affect how the contents change.

Anyone who has ever been to Forager has been a part of that process. The barrels in the entryway aren’t for show. The entryway windows let in sunlight and warm the vestibule. Every time the doors open in the winter, the space gets a blast of cold air. Cool air contracts the wood, warm air relaxes it.

“It’s a big push and pull,” Jevne said. “It’s like massaging the barrels.”

The release event begins at 10 a.m. and includes live music on the patio. Nillerzzzzz will be available for $50 each and will also be on tap to enjoy at the event while supplies last.

If you go

What: Nillerzzzzz beer release

When: 10 a.m., Saturday, April 30, 2022

Where: Forager Brewery, 1005 Sixth St. NW

Nillerzzzzz release 2022 Austin Jevne 01.JPG
Austin Jevne, co-founder of Forager Brewery in Rochester, holds vanilla beans Thursday, April 21, 2022, that he and other brewers use to make Nillerzzzzz, a vanilla stout. The beer is the top rated beer in Minnesota, according to BeerAdvocate.
John Molseed / Post Bulletin

Nillerzzzzz release 2022 fill.JPG
Bottles of Nillerzzzzz, a vanilla stout, are filled at Forager Brewery Thursday, April 21, 2022.
John Molseed / Post Bulletin

Related Topics: ROCHESTER
