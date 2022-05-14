Forever in the '50s: Great style from a stylish decade

Summers filled with rockabilly tunes and car shows are the perfect way to set the stage for illustrating the style of Nickole Miller. The local hair salon manager has a penchant for pinup-inspired garb and all things vintage.

“After experiencing my first full-on weekend at a 1950s era event, I've never really come back. You could say I'm lost in the ‘50s,” she says.

Nickole can often be found antiquing, listening to vinyl on her record player or curling her hair in foam rollers.

Nickole Miller Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in Rochester, Minnesota. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Describe your style in 3-5 words.

Rockabilly, vintage, your grandmother's style.

ADVERTISEMENT

How did you first become interested in "historic" clothing?

I think it stems from my love for ‘50s music and cars. My grandfather loved old cars and instilled that passion in me at a young age. I loved the confidence that the pinup girls had — classy yet sexy.

What's your favorite fashion item?

The 1940-50s style dresses.

Where do you largely source the contents of your retro wardrobe?

I enjoy thrift and antique shops. The car shows I go to tend to have amazing finds in the vendor booths. I found some of my favorite pieces in Rochester at Clover & Rose as well as Gold Rush Days. I follow shops on Instagram and have bought some great prices online that way.

What does a typical day of attire look like for you?

For a normal workday, I wear pants and a snazzy top — either a vintage bowling shirt or a fun cardigan. I typically dress things up with accessories like a brooch or funky earrings. I have an ungodly amount of eyeglasses that I color-coordinate with my outfit. I figure since I must wear them to see, I might as well make them interesting.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nickole Miller Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in Rochester, Minnesota. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Favorite piece of clothing you own?

Oh, that's ever-changing! One of my favorites is an orange and cream polyester dress that my grandmother made back in the late '50s. I have a photo of her in it even. She used to sew dresses for me when I was younger, and it reminds me of her and her quirky sense of humor.

Any style icons / outlets you seek inspiration from?

I'm all over the board on that, it depends on my mood. Grace Kelly to Betty Paige. I seek most my inspiration from the hairstyles and music of the era.

Which elements of your style do people seem to comment on most?

My hair or eyeglasses. I work at Salon Chic, so I can get away with having over-the-top hair every day because hair is our thing. I typically have my hair up in victory rolls.

In your opinion, what's the secret or finding one's confidence?

Rock it! Life's too short to worry about others’ opinions. If you love something, who cares if someone else doesn't? Those who will appreciate and be inspired by you are your people.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anything unique about your get-ready routine?

When I pin my hair up, I typically use a hairnet. That surprises most people because they assume hairnets are for lunch ladies.

Let's talk tattoos. Which are your favorite and/or hold the most meaning?

My body art is like a large poetic journal entry to me. Most people don't share their diary entries, I don't share my tattoo meanings for that reason. I often forget I am a tattooed individual sometimes because it's just a part of who I am.

Parting thoughts/advice?

Nobody needs to like your style besides you. And wear the outfit — don't save it for a special date or event. If you keep it in the back of your closet too long, the magic begins to fade.

Nickole Miller Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in Rochester, Minnesota. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Do you know someone who has unique style? Send nominations to life@postbulletin.com with "Your Style" in the subject line.