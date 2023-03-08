Fresh flavors for sale

If you haven't been to the Rochester Farmers Market's winter Saturdays, you may have missed out on some of the best produce around.

I hadn't gone either because first, it was bitter cold and second, I was lazy. Overcoming those excuses, on a recent Saturday off I went and I was so glad I had. You will be too. You know in advance that it won't be as large or as comprehensive as the summer market but it still is a great, satisfying way to start the weekend and put healthy foods on your table. It all happens at Crawford Hall (Buildings 31 and 35) in Graham Park.

The building is heated so don't let cold stop you.

As I entered the building the first thing I saw was freeze-dried mushrooms, which I recognized from the summer market. Many of the 26 vendors selling there are familiar from the summer, like Monica Bressard, busy buttering and sugaring her famous lefse. Lori Feyen and daughter Alexa, vendors for 21 years, were selling their baked goods — pecan rolls, cakes, pies muffins coffee cakes and cookies. Whitewater Farm, also a long-time vendor, was showing off beets, potatoes of all kinds and carrots. I was especially struck by the quality of the carrots and envisioned them in a stew, pot roast, soups, or sliced in to strips and eaten raw (with a dip.)

Monica Bressard butters her lefse at the Rochester Farmers Market's Fall/Winter Saturdays event on Feb. 18 at Graham Park in Rochester. Contributed / Holly Ebel

Steps away Seakapp's was selling bags of both Honey Crisp and Haralson apples, and as I wandered I also saw bagged lettuces, mushrooms, onions, honey, turnips and parsnips.

There was also no shortage of canned goods like jams, jellies, pickles and salsas. Prairie Hollow Farm was selling a variety of cheeses, and Samuel Hasting was busy with his award-winning hot sauces, having recently taken first place at a competition in New Mexico. Cathy Moenning of Moenning Meats was helping a line of customers with their purchases. Overall, the market was a busy place.

By going now, we give family farmers seasonal support and in return we are able to get the freshest foods available. Something else important — both winter and summer markets are kid friendly. Little ones love being part of the action and even choosing what they'd like.

What was especially heart-warming was observing the many customers, close to a hundred I would guess when I was there, who were visiting with each other as well as with the vendors. I heard little snatches about the weather, what they'd just bought, and the best ways to cook them up. About the numbers, I asked Ben Carman, market manager, if this was as good a year as last winter.

"Much better. Last year we were a little down, but that's likely because folks were still reluctant to get out," Carman said.

To make use of the building, a plant and craft sale is scheduled for April and a recycling of canning jars is also on the agenda.

Winter markets will be held March 18, April 1, 15, and 29, from 9 a.m. to noon. Mark it down and make it a point to go. After that, it's Summer Saturdays outdoors at Graham Park from 7:30 a.m. to noon, May through October; and Wednesday Markets from 2-6 p.m. outdoors at Graham Park.

So, what did I come home with? A bag of Honey Crisp apples, a chunk of Gruyere cheese and a big bag of carrots. Yum.

Mark Timm, of Fairview Farm, shows off a bundle of carrots at the winter farmers market at Graham Park. Contributed / Holly Ebel

Post Bulletin food writer Holly Ebel knows what’s cookin’. Send comments or story tips to life@postbulletin.com .