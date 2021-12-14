Gingerbread is the flavor of the season

If there's one image or flavor that defines the holidays for many of us it's gingerbread whether as cakes, cookies, gingerbread houses or little gingerbread men.

The combination of ginger, cloves, nutmeg, cinnamon and molasses come together for a seasonal favorite in whatever form it takes.

Probably more than any other baked confection it comes with a long, detailed history.

Before the Middle Ages it was used as both a medicinal treatment as well as to disguise the aroma and taste of preserved meats. The first known recipe likely came from Greece in about 2400 BC. The dough was like a thick paste made with ground almonds, stale bread crumbs, sugar, ginger and rose water and then pressed into carved forms.

By the Middle Ages, Europeans had their own versions, at first resulting in more like a hard cookie. They were especially popular at medieval fairs as well as what were called "Gingerbread Fairs." So popular were they that Shakespeare wrote in "Loves Labor Lost:" "And if I had but one penny in the world, though should'st have it to buy gingerbread."

More than just a cookie, they were formed into elaborate shapes of animals and intricately decorated. Queen Elizabeth, who reigned from 1558-1603, took it farther still by having her bakers make gingerbread images of her distinguished guests.

We can thank German bakers for the gingerbread houses and cookies we know today, all decorated with frosting and candies which quickly became part of Christmas. The popularity of the houses was given a big boost when the Brothers Grimm wrote the story Hansel and Gretel and their encounter with the witch and the gingerbread cottage in 1812.

One who knows plenty about these is Nancy Robertson of Rochester. For years she was known for the gingerbread houses she created and gave away to friends, eventually including children, her own as well as friends in the process.

"I got into this with a friend Ellie Hodgson. We took a gingerbread class in the early '70's from Creative Cakes and were the only non-professional bakers there. We were really bad in the beginning, but it wasn't long before we were pretty proud of what we were doing. I would spend the better part of a year looking for and buying cute candies to decorate with."

The secret to her success was to let the baked pieces sit out for a week at least.

"It has to be dry, really dry, and the same when you glue the house together with the frosting," she said. "You can't really hurry it along."

As her children and friends got older, the traditional house gave way to gingerbread fraternity houses, churches and other forms, but still with gingerbread as the base. The most she ever made in a session were 15.

That is now a thing of the past -- she gave it up eight years ago.

If a gingerbread house is on your holiday agenda there are many kits available.

Or do it from scratch, but know that does take a good bit of time, patience and clean-up. Maybe gingerbread men would be a better option?

And at some point it had to happen: Gingerbread houses vying for a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records.

The record-holder is from Texas, the size of a tennis court that even required a building permit. At 4,000 cubic feet, it took 4,000 gingerbread bricks, 1,800 lbs. of butter, 7,200 eggs and 7,209 pounds of flour.

GINGERBREAD MEN

2/3 cup unsalted butter, room temperature

3/4 cup packed brown sugar (light or dark)

2/3 cup unsulphured molasses

1 egg, room temperature

1 teaspoon vanilla

3 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 tablespoon ground ginger (not a typo)

1 tablespoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon ground allspice

1/2 teaspoon ground cloves

With a mixer beat butter for 1 minute until smooth and creamy. Add the brown sugar and molasses and beat on medium high until smooth and creamy. Scrape down sides and bottom. Beat in egg and vanilla on high for 2 minutes. Don't worry if butter separates. In another bowl whisk together flour, salt, soda and spices. On low speed add to the butter mixture. Dough will be thick and sticky. Divide into 2 pieces and shape into discs and wrap each in plastic wrap, then chill for at least 3 hours or overnight. Preheat oven to 350. Line baking sheets with parchment. Generously flour a work surface as well as hands and rolling pin. Roll disc to 1/4-inch thick. Cut into shapes and place 1-inch apart. Bake at 350 for 9 minutes. Let set on cookie sheets for 5 minutes then transfer to cooling rack and cool completely. Decorate as desired.

Food writer Holly Ebel