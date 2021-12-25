God's words 'Do not be afraid' are for us today

Every year, some source tries to analyze the Scriptural correctness of the song “Mary, Did You Know” by the Petatonix. Some even suggest the song promotes a bad understanding of Mary.

I do not need this song to be consistent with Scripture for me to enjoy it or Mary’s role in the birth of our Savior. Mary deserves all the press she can get.

Let’s review a few key moments from Mary’s life.

“In the sixth month, the angel Gabriel was sent from God to a town of Galilee called Nazareth, to a virgin betrothed to a man named Joseph. And coming to her, he said, "Hail, favored one! The Lord is with you.” A few verses later, the angel says, “Do not be afraid, Mary.” (Luke 1:26-30)

Mary was still single when the angel appeared to her and she had all the reasons in the world to be afraid. She just had an angel tell her she was going to conceive a child, even though she had “never been with a man” and she would name that child Jesus. Can you even imagine the faith and trust it took her to say in response to the angel, “Behold, I am the handmade of the Lord. May it be done to me according to your word.”

Mary believed what the Angel said even though it went against every logical bone in her body. She was going to conceive a child, and he would be named Jesus.

A few verses later, Mary goes to visit her relative Elizabeth, and Elizabeth greets Mary by saying, “most blessed are you among women, and blessed is the fruit of your womb.”

This all leads up to Mary’s greatest understanding of her role when she prays in Luke 1:46.

"My soul proclaims the greatness of the Lord, my spirit rejoices in God my savior. For he has looked upon his handmaid’s lowliness; behold, from now on will all ages call me blessed. The mighty one has done great things for me and holy is his name.” (Luke 1:46)

The prayer continues, if you wish to read the rest, but suffice it to say that Mary comes to an amazing understanding of her role in giving birth to Jesus in the world.

Mary’s journey from fear to faith is also our journey this Christmas season.

We all have moments of fear. We all have times when we feel inadequate. God is with us as much as God was with Mary. We should all know that God’s words “Do not be afraid” are words for us today.

God is going to use us, as much as he used Mary, if we are willing to trust and have deep faith.

Merry Christmas, everyone!

Mark Nuehring is director of faith formation at Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Rochester. "From the Pulpit" features reflections from area religious leaders.

