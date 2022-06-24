Going to use that new telescope? Here's some practical rules to follow

I usually write about telescope dos and don'ts around the holiday season, but I thought I'd write about it now for a change. Here are the most important rules to remember.

1. Never, a million times never, look at the sun through your telescope.

Even if the sun is rising or setting, don't look through your telescope at the sun. You will go blind in that eye permanently. That's all that needs to be said.

2. Always use your telescope outside.

Poking your telescope out of the window just doesn't work. The waves of heat or cool leaving your house will definitely interfere big time with what you're trying to view. It's always important to set up your telescope outside and let it sit out there for a good half hour to forty-five minutes before you start using it. Also, make sure to let any eyepieces you're using sit outside ahead of time as well.

In my mind, this is the number one rule for nighttime observation, and for good reason. The lenses and/or mirrors in your scope have to acclimate to the outside temperatures, or there's a good chance you may get blurred images.

3. Set up your telescope on firm ground.

Avoid setting up your scope on any kind of wooden deck. No matter how well the deck is built or how solid it is, vibrations from your movements or anyone with you will jiggle around your scope just enough to drive you crazy. Always set up your telescope on solid ground or a cement or stone patio.

4. Sync your finder telescope or device with your main telescope.

In all my years of putting on Starwatch programs, the number one complaint from folks who buy a telescope is that they can't find anything with it. Maybe the moon and a few bright planets, but that's it.

It's imperative that you make sure that the finder scope or device (such as a small laser) are aligned or synced with each other whenever you set a telescope up for viewing. It's normal for scopes that get moved around to have their finders get easily bumped out of alignment.

Every time you use your telescope, the best thing to do is to first put a low-power magnification eyepiece in your main scope and aim your scope at a prominent object such as a flag or church steeple on the horizon. Once you have your land target centered in the main telescope, adjust the screws on your smaller finder scope or your laser, so your object is centered on the same land target as well. Most good finder scopes have crosshairs to help with this.

Once that's done, you'll find it much easier to find celestial targets by first getting them in your finder scope. If you've synced it up correctly, you should see your celestial target in the main scope, or at least be darn close.

5. Start with low-power magnification eyepieces.

When you look at something through your scope, start with a high focal length, low power magnification eyepiece. The focal length should be labeled on the eyepiece. A 25 mm to 40 mm focal lengths work best to start with. If you're not sure which eyepiece is low magnification, it's the one with the wider lens.

Then you can start to use higher power, lower focal length eyepieces if you want. Don't be discouraged if your target loses some of its clarity with increasing magnification. This is normal.

6. Look high enough.

Make sure your celestial target is high in the sky, if possible. A third of the way from the horizon to the overhead zenith or higher is best. When you try to observe anything close to the horizon, you're forced to peer through a thicker level of Earth's atmospheric shell, which has a most definite blurring effect.

7. Above all, be patient.

And have some fun.

Mike Lynch is an amateur astronomer and professional broadcast meteorologist for WCCO Radio in Minneapolis/St. Paul and is author of the book, “Stars, a Month by Month Tour of the Constellations” published by Adventure Publications. Send questions to mikewlynch@comcast.net .

The Rochester Astronomy Club welcomes new members and puts on public star parties. Their website is rochesterskies.org .