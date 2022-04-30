Gravity doesn't just hold you down — it helps you grow

Five hundred tiny plants have taken up residence in the basement storage room. There will likely be more on the way as I can’t seem to help myself from putting seeds into soil.

My husband, Justin, graciously installed more shelving and grow lights so we could expand our seed starting capacity. He builds the shelving; I tend the seedlings. It’s a great arrangement. Trays of flowers and vegetables are well on their way to months in the great outdoors, but not until the soil temperature increases and the chance of frost has passed.

It’s always a joy to watch seedlings eagerly poke through the soil. I check every morning and night on their progress. The trays of little plants remind me to slow down and pay attention to what growth looks like, smells like and feels like.

Seed-starting companion and puppy Maeve watches the first sprouts emerge. Contributed / Emily Carson

It usually takes between five and 14 days for a seedling to emerge from the soil. I used to experience that stretch of days mostly as a waiting game until the seed sprouted and real excitement began. It wasn’t until this spring that I started to learn more about everything that happens below the surface of the soil in the hours and days after germination. So much takes place in the dark!

Seeds are dormant until the moisture, oxygen and temperature conditions are right. Then the seed awakens. First, a seed imbibes water and swells. After that, the seed coat splits. Then the seed uses its stored energy to produce a root. Roots come first; leaves and fruit come later.

The roots are aided by a gravitational influence called geotropism. Stems know to grow upward and roots know to grow downward in response to gravity. The mechanics of exactly how plants perceive gravity is still being studied. There was even a special NASA mission launched in late 2017 to further the research; it was called the Plant Gravity Perception (PGP) mission.

In the not too distant future, the plants will be ready to hearty up and be planted outside. Their leaves will continue to unfurl and expand. The sunflowers will go from petite seedlings to towering skyscrapers.

For now, though, I’m dwelling in the beauty of the processes I don’t see. Seed coats are splitting. Roots are stretching down and out. While this part of the gardening season isn’t perhaps as flashy as flowering buds and abundant harvests, it’s still important. These weeks set the stage for all that is yet to come.

Keep going, dear seedlings. Let the mysteries of geotropism unfold in your cells. Make gravity your friend. Meanwhile, I’ll be here cheering you on and gratefully celebrating all the invisible forces that conspire to manifest growth.

"Holy Everything" is a weekly column by Emily Carson. She is a Lutheran pastor. Visit her website emilyannecarson.com .