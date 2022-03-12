Green kitchenware makes a statement in spring

Colors come and go, but the one color that continues to be the key color in kitchenware is green. And not just any green, but the pale hue of Jadeite, Jadite or Jade-ite or just that gorgeous green milk glass.

Most of the kitchenware available in Jadeite, from storage containers to juice reamers to rolling pins, were produced in the 1930 and '40s by the Pennsylvania companies Jeannette Glass Company and McKee. They are highly sought-after.

The more common are the pieces made from 1945 by the Anchor Hocking Glass Company of Lancaster, Ohio, also the biggest producers of Depression glass, selling more than 25 million pieces over a decade. These included the Fire King line and Restaurant Ware. This ware literally flooded the country for years because it was very inexpensive and found in most dime stores, local grocery and hardware stores, and even in bags of flour or in oatmeal boxes as a promotional item to purchase additional product pieces.

Finding and collecting today

What is it that makes Jadeite especially fun to collect? Maybe the hundreds of different items available? There is everything from basic kitchenware to unusual, even peculiar things like cigarette boxes, footed bulb bowls, door knobs and water dispensers. There are even lamps and jewelry.

They're fun to display in the spring. Jadeite became more popular when collector Martha Stewart filled her cabinets on her television cooking shows with jadeite finds, luring viewers to start collecting old pieces and her re-produced pieces as well as others, such as Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond and her collection found mainly at Walmart. And Stewart promoted Hometown-HGTV decorator Erin Napier, whose items are found online at www.laurelmercantile.com/collections/kitchen-dining.

Example of the new reproduction Tablecraft Coca-Cola Jadeite malt cups, canisters and shakers found online under Tablecraft. Sandy Erdman / For the Post Bulletin

Plates and cups cost very little on today’s market, but hard-to-find storage containers in sets of four can go up to $750 and shakers are worth a mint. Some of the most valuable pieces are the canisters selling at times for up to $350 each. Canisters and leftover boxes are fun to collect, but unfortunately the lids didn’t always survive or are chipped. Serious collectors don’t buy worn pieces, so a damaged leftover box can be around $20, according to Schroeder’s Antiques Price Guide, and in perfect condition could cost $40 to $90 and the lid about $15 to $30 as all jadeite factories made these boxes.

Paul Larsen, Mantorville, said, “We have Jadeite restaurant ware available at Mantorville Square Antiques. Most pieces are made by Fire-King, except for some footed glasses which are marked McKee glass. There is a nice selection of other Jadeite pieces, too with most priced in the $15-$30 range.”

“We have some fun Jadeite pieces at New Generations of Harmony right now,” said Erica Thilges, who manages the store. “Mint condition set of Jadeite S&P shakers with tulip lids are $98. Jadeite swirl cup is $16.95 and the matching saucer is $10. The Jadeite leaf blossom set is $55. The Jadeite 'Alice' cup & saucer set are $15.95 and the matching dinner plate is $28. The Fire King Jadeite egg cup is $45, and the McKee Jadeite flour shaker is $85. The Jadeite leaf petals vase is $35.”

Richard Gehrke, vendor at Father Time Antiques, Duluth, said, “Jadeite is still hotter than a two-dollar pistol! Right now I have cup and saucer sets at $45 each, mixing bowl is $39, batter bowl is $48, creamer $19 with original label, the cute teardrop bowl at $75 and a skillet with spout at $59.”

Mixing old items with new reproductions is quite common. When hunting for Jadeite and to help weed out reproductions, look at the manufacturer. According to “Kitchen Glassware of the Depression Years: Identification & Values Guide” by Gene Florence, jadeite items from the Jeanette Glass Company are often unmarked. Some pieces, such as ribbed canisters, may contain the letter “J” in the middle of a triangle, then the mold number.

A grouping of Jadeite restaurant ware available at Mantorville Square in Mantorville. Sandy Erdman / For the Post Bulletin

Sandy Erdman is a Winona-based freelance writer and certified appraiser concentrating on vintage, antique and collectible items. Send comments and story suggestions to Sandy at life@postbulletin.com .