Halloween costumes from past to present

Over the years Halloween has changed as we don't venture out in the neighborhood much anymore as many cities have parties for kids and schools as well. But the tradition of the Halloween costume still carries on.

Halloween developed from ancient traditions that go back to a Celtic pagan festival of customs and superstitions called Samhain. Eventually, the Christian church established a new holiday, All Saints’ Day, on Nov. 1 of each year. The day was known as All Hallows' Day, with "Hallow" meaning a saint or one who is holy. The evening before All Hallows' Day, then, was known as All Hallows' Eve, which was shortened to Halloween. The Celtic tradition of wearing costumes became part of this new Halloween tradition as well.

Theater costumes hearkening back to the 1930s are found at Mantorville Square in Mantorville, Minnesota. Contributed

Vintage costumes were often handmade out of crepe paper.

The Dennison Paper Company's Bogie books and other crepe paper books had lots of ideas and illustrations of costumes that could be made with crepe. Finding these vintage crepe costumes, which were often discarded after Halloween, is a treat. Crepe paper was easy to come by and easy to sew, especially for those who could not use and/or afford a sewing machine. The Dennison Manufacturing Company was well known for putting out costume patterns especially for crepe paper.

Another benefit was that it was easily disposable, meaning a person could create a costume then throw it away without much financial worry or save it again for next year, and this is why we can't find too many available now. The best place to look for such items would be online retailers. I found one on Facebook at The Cat Lady Antiques, where a child-size Dennison paper devil costume from around 1935, made of bright red crepe paper in the original packaging, is selling in her shop. However, given its rarity, inexpensive it is not.

The 1940s and '50s, we saw that as WW II ended, better, higher quality fabrics and prints were being used and not paper. Soon Halloween costumes were being mass-produced while we still have handmade costumes, and the fabric for them is available to a wider range of people today.

This brings us to companies like Ben Cooper and Collegeville, which started manufacturing in 1949 to 1995. Ben Cooper Inc. began making costumes and selling them through Sears, J.C. Penney, Woolworth's, and local five-and-dime stores for as little as $1.25. Both companies started making masks of hard durable plastic and smock-type costumes marketed specifically to children.

Today most costumes are of witches, ghosts, vampires, mummies, devils, angels, cowboys, and princesses among other favorites such as cartoon characters and superheroes, candy bars and more.

Witches are all over the area, including this one was found at The Yellow Monkey in Rochester. Contributed

What is up with the black cat and the witch? Well, the witch or “wica” is derived from the Wiccas who performed rituals in ancient times among the Celts. Often portrayed on a broom or standing over a cauldron. Superstitions came around that black cats were often said to be a witch in disguise or, today, seen as more of a witch's pet.

Collectors can become so overwhelmed in searching for these items that they can easily jump right in and start a massive expensive collection. My advice is to do research, go to estate and garage sales, antique and collectible shows, antique auctions and shops.

Paul Larsen, owner and vendor at Mantorville Square in Mantorville, says, "We have a large selection of vintage, homemade, theatrical, and character costumes for both adults and children. Many of these were acquired from a costume shop.”

Cindy Rigotti, owner of The Yellow Monkey in Rochester, says, “We have costumes and masks selling from $1 to $10.”

Sandy Erdman is a Winona-based freelance writer and certified appraiser concentrating on vintage, antique and collectible items. Send comments and story suggestions to Sandy at life@postbulletin.com .