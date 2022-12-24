Hand-made Christmas ornaments from the past

Nothing says "Christmas of old" like all those antique and collectible ornaments from the past such as the Styrofoam ball or silk ball made with beads and stick pins that grandma or your mother made, the plastic needlepoint ornaments or even the quilted ball ornaments.

In “Pictorial Guide to Christmas Ornaments & Collectibles, Identification and Value,” author George Johnson says F.W. Woolworth sold at least $25 million worth of ornaments.

"With so many of these ornaments being sold means there is a huge number of turn-of-the-century glass pieces available at flea markets, estate, antique shops and malls, but also take a look and see that many hand-made ornaments are being sold at these same sales," Johnson notes.

Antique malls and shops have discovered that adults under 35 buy these as part of their "recycle, reuse and repurpose" way of living. Today people collect what grandma used to have on her tree, and the grandma’s of today are establishing their households and Christmas traditions with a nod to the 1970s and 1980s.

"People like to decorate using the recycled ornaments instead of the new because of the nostalgia of Christmas's past associated with them,” Johnson notes.

Finding the old

Brenda Jannsen, owner of Treasures Under Sugar Loaf in Winona, Minnesota, says, “Christmas ornaments are fun, festive way to remember Christmases past. Imagine grandma patiently sewing and crafting after working hard all day long. Perhaps she was thinking of all the smiles the pretties would bring. ... We have many examples of vintage crafted ornaments at Treasures Under Sugar Loaf. They vary in price from $1 to $5 for beautiful creations of woven straw, felt, crochet, fabric, clothespins and needlepoint.”

Kathy Jo Rodester of Lake City, Minnesota, has on display new quilted ornaments that remind us of the vintage quilted ornaments. These items are selling at $25 each. Contributed

So what is it with the beaded Christmas ornaments? Beaded ornaments were popular, especially during the 1940s, '50s and '60s. Some were store-bought, and others were ornaments people could make using pre-packaged kits of supplies. These sparkling ornaments can be difficult to find in good condition, but they tend to be fairly affordable, often selling for $20 or less.

Laurie Rucker, owner at Vintage Treasures and Home Decor in St. Charles, says, “I started out with 16 and now have three of the beaded Christmas ornaments on silk and egg shaped ones too. Yes, they've been hot sellers. Prices range from $3 to $5.”

Keeping holiday value

For some people, the value of hand-made Christmas ornaments is how beautiful these treasures look on their holiday tree or how long the item has been in their family; its sentimental value. For collectors, however, the value of Christmas ornaments is entirely different, like most collectibles, focusing on the item's condition.

Attics and basements are prone to fluctuations in temperatures and humidity and are the worst places to store vintage ornaments. Moisture-trapping packets of silica gel, available at floral-supply and craft stores, can help prevent mildew.

I like to think that people like to decorate using the old ornaments instead of the new because of the nostalgia of past Christmases associated with them. Yes, new ornaments are beautiful with their shine and luster, but they don't recreate that feeling of gathering around the tree while you giggle with family, and the smell of homemade cookies in the air. With vintage, you're not just buying ornaments; you're buying back your memories. Merry Christmas.

Found at Vintage Treasures and Home Decor in St. Charles with Laurie Rucker these beautiful satin with bead Christmas ornaments. Contributed

Sandy Erdman is a Winona-based freelance writer and certified appraiser concentrating on vintage, antique and collectible items. Send comments and story suggestions to Sandy at life@postbulletin.com .