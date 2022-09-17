Handmade items come with a connection

This time of the year through Christmas, we find many craft fairs with local artisans working very hard with their handcrafted items and having to compete with China-made items. We find this in many stores as well.

According to Smart Retailer magazine, “Today's shoppers want to engage with the product's story, its maker and the business that selling it. That's one of the reasons so many people are turning away from chain stores, China-made and want to enjoy the personal feel of a mom-and-pop shops and craft fairs of personal handcrafted items that tell a story.”

Carol Loshek, owner, The Cottage Cupboard in Winona, says, “I would say 95% of what we sell has been handcrafted or repurposed. We add purchased things here and there to add to the decor, which accounts for the other 5%.”

The following are a few of the handcrafted artisans who will display at The Cottage Cupboard, Sept. 22-24 as they tell their story.

JoAnna Gilmore of Winona: “I feel there is a huge difference in handcrafted and China-made items. The quality, durability, and uniqueness of the items made by hand are a higher level.

Gilmore says when you purchase handmade items, often you are supporting individuals who live in your community.

"China-made items are mass-produced, which takes away the uniqueness of the items," Gilmore says. "Personally, I do not make large numbers of the same item. Often I only create one specific item. If I create a few of the same items, they will differ in color, size or style. I determine what I make by what I have on hand or what catches my eye in thrift stores, garage sales, on websites or in stores."

Gilmore says she also enjoys repurposing furniture and everyday items such as buttons, cloth and vintage items to create her items.

"Pillows are in all of my sales but change with each sale," she says. "Making items for the sale is fun and allows me to use my creative thoughts to produce something others may enjoy. I feel very fortunate that I have been given the opportunity to sell my wares at the Cottage Cupboard (in Winona)."

Mary Nelson's zippered bags using vintage linens, fabric, lace and more are handcrafted items that will be on display at The Cottage Cupboard fall sale in Winona. Contributed

Mary Nelson, owner of Mary’s Custom Quilting in Winona says, “For the past year or so I have been making zippered bags using vintage linens, fabric, lace, rickrack and crocheted trim. I especially like to pair vintage fabrics and feed sacks with the stitchery for a nostalgic look."

Nelson says she often looks for and finds embroidered linens in thrift shops, estate sales and garage sales. While many are stained, or have wear or holes, if the embroidered portion is still beautiful – "I hate to see the beautiful handwork get thrown away" – she will take the useable parts and repurpose them into cloth bags.

"Even if the embroidery isn’t in great shape, there is often a lovely crocheted edging that can be cut away and stitched into a project," Nelson says. "Scouring sales for the raw materials for my zippered bags is almost as fun as creating them. I have given away many of the bags, often tucking a gift card inside, or just allowing the handmade bag to be the gift."

She sell them three times a year: seasonally, during Cottage Cupboard in Winona and at the Winona County Historical Society Gift Shop.

"It is a fun aside to my Longarm quilting business and a joy to see the creations I can come up with," Nelson says.

Inside the Cottage Cupboard Sale for September a couple of years ago. From pumpkins to quilts and so much more by many local artisans, not China-made, items for the Winona State University weekend in Winona. Contributed

Customers respond and return as loyal customers if they know you have handcrafted/handmade one-of-a-kind items that all tell a story.

The maker of a China-made fabric pumpkin, candy corn or snowman at the local craft fair or in the chain store can't tell us a personal story about the item or their business. So, when you buy something handmade, every time you use that pillow or spread out that quilted runner on the table you will be reminded of a wonderful visit and the artist that made it.

Sandy Erdman is a Winona-based freelance writer and certified appraiser concentrating on vintage, antique and collectible items. Send comments and story suggestions to Sandy at life@postbulletin.com .