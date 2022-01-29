Hankies were once an expression of affection

Valentine hankies found at New Generations of Harmony are priced $4 to $8.<br/> Contributed

Before Valentine’s Day cards became popular, a simple little piece of linen or lace was often given as a symbol of love. This simple cloth is known as the handkerchief or hankie.

It is also known in German as taschentuch and in French as mouchoirs. It has been said that during war times, a hankie was given to the soldier by the woman they loved to carry when going off to war.

Books such as, “Handkerchiefs: A Collector's Guide — Identification & Values, Vol. 1 and 2,” by Helene Guarnaccia and Barbara Guggenheim, are great reference books with photos and more history.

Most hankies are described as a cloth to wipe your nose or eyes. They are usually made of cotton, linen or silk. Trimmed with lace, appliquéd or embroidered, they can look like small, square quilt tops.

It’s the patterns and decorations that makes collectors love and want more.

Some collectors look for a certain floral pattern or colors, children’s hankies, souvenir hankies from various states or countries, and holidays such as Christmas, the most collected. Valentines hankies with the 1950s scalloped border and the heart motif also are popular.

I probably have about 100 hankies in my personal collection. I make and sell aprons or pillows out of any extras. They include solid colors with tatted or crocheted edges, floral designs and polka dots. Some have straight edges, some are scalloped, and a few are round. Some have a holiday theme and even Disney characters.

I find that they are an inexpensive, small and lightweight item to collect and look quite nice with my tea cup collection.

This little cupid on a vintage hankie was found at the Old River Valley Antique Mall in Stewartville.<br/> Contributed

Hankies are appraised by the condition of the cloth, age, stitching along with the design and how they were made. I like to find hankies that haven't faded too much and haven't been overused.

I don't always recommend using bleach when cleaning them because it can destroy the cloth, print or embroidery thread on the hankie.

Since most collectible hankies are categorized as vintage fabrics, care should be taken when cleaning, storing and displaying them. It's a good idea to avoid direct sunlight and humid conditions and, like any fine linen, use acid-free paper or boxes for storage.

I found it is more fun to buy hankies at an antique mall or shop, where there is usually a variety to choose from, and most have been cleaned, freshened and pressed for you.

Thrift shops are always first on my list, especially those operated by nonprofit charities. I also check out flea markets, garage and estate sales, online and country auctions.

Vintage hankies usually sell from $2 to $6 when you find them in antique shops. At garage or estate sales, you might find a handful of hankies for the same amount of money. Exceptionally nice or rare hankies can go into the hundreds of dollars.

“Vintage Valentine’s Day-inspired handkerchiefs are a sweet addition to any home this time of year. They coordinate beautifully with red, white or pink ceramics and glassware, postcards and florals," said Eric Thilges, manager of New Generations of Harmony.

New Generations of Harmony has several Valentine’s Day hankies ranging from $4 to $8.

At The Old River Valley Antique Mall, owner, Chris Rand Kujath said hankies range in price from $6 to $8 range, with the more rare about $15.

Sarah Kieffer of Sarah's Uniques & Jim's 'Man'tiques in St. Charles displays Valentine and heart hankies with tea cups but says they are a great "present wrapper for a beautiful piece of jewelry." Prices range from about a dollar to $6.

At Joan Zenke, Minnesota Memories Antique Mall, Nodine, Joan Zenke said the shop has hankies that would would look cute next to the Charming Tails Valentine figures.

Sandy Erdman is a Winona-based freelance writer and certified appraiser concentrating on vintage, antique and collectible items. Send comments and story suggestions to Sandy at life@postbulletin.com .