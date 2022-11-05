Harmony's Bee Balm

HARMONY, Minn. — When I think of bee balm, I think of the purple-headed flower or the cream lotions, but this time we are talking about a shop in Harmony, Minnesota.

Owner Becky Meyers says, “The bee balm is one of my favorite flowers, and one of the things I love about it is that it blooms where it's planted — kind of like me. I also love the alliteration of the name. It's easy to remember and fun to say. While we do carry a great lotion line (called Naked Bee) it's actually not related to the store name at all.”

So what is this version of the bee balm? Becky describes her shop, Bee Balm Boutique, as a business offering consigned clothing for women, men and children; vintage or antique finds on the lower level; new home and seasonal decor; jewelry; and a couple different food lines such as Stonewall Kitchen products of jams, jellies and more.

Most of these items are locally sourced such as Mayana chocolates, based in Spooner, Wisconsin.

The store also sells new clothing such as Harmony T-shirts, new casual shoes, Judy Blue denim, Fillmore Central Falcon hoodies and T-shirts, Brit's Knits, and more.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the new products at The Bee Balm is the Cranberry Woods candles done exclusive to this shop by Farm Charm in Harmony, Minnesota. Contributed

"One of my favorite new products in the store right now are the candles that were made by my business neighbor, Farm Charm, where they have a wonderful selection of hand-poured candles in their shop, and I am proud to say that I have three scents that are now exclusive to Bee Balm," Becky says. "They are Cranberry Woods, Saturday Morning Cartoons and Galactic Galaxy. You see, our selection is ever-evolving.”

Becky says the secondhand/vintage inventory is primarily brought in on consignment strictly by appointment only, though she also shops estate sales as time permits for interesting vintage pieces.

The shop all started when Becky began selling clothes on Poshmark as a hobby and enjoyed it.

“It actually took over a room in my house when I was the director of the Harmony Area Chamber of Commerce," Becky says. "Because of my chamber job, I was very familiar with the business community in Harmony, and it seemed like the perfect place to start my own business. I opened my doors in October 2019. My original location was very small and so at that time I only offered women's clothing and a few vintage home decor pieces. Since moving to the larger space (in the summer of 2021) counting both levels, the store has roughly 3,000 square feet of retail space. I have additional storage and work space within the building and able to expand my inventory significantly.”

Christmas items available at The Bee Balm in Harmony, Minnesota. Contributed

In addition to consignment and new items a few quality craft items are also found at the shop. Makers such as Gingerbread Lane, which creates great porch primitives, signs and more, and jewelry by a couple of different local artists, including Robbie Brokken, are sold there.

"We also have Amish vendors who bring in rugs and soaps,” Becky says.

Small cities such as Harmony are using older buildings with history to create a new business community. In the past few years, empty buildings in several small cities have been transformed into antiques shops, cafes and shops such as Bee Balm.

“My building came with a wealth of fixtures already in it. It's a very large space that was originally built in about 1890 to be a department store," Becky says. "Over the years, the space has served as a men's clothing store, a variety store and a craft store, among other things. Our local business community is also very supportive of other small businesses. Harmony is a great place to live, be in business and such a great day trip or weekend trip destination, I see customers from the Twin Cities, Rochester, northeast Iowa, LaCrosse and beyond."

ADVERTISEMENT

If you go

Address: 65 Main Ave N., Harmony, Minnesota.

Website: shopbeebalm.com .

Phone: 507-886-BEES (2337).

Sandy Erdman is a Winona-based freelance writer and certified appraiser concentrating on vintage, antique and collectible items. Send comments and story suggestions to Sandy at life@postbulletin.com .