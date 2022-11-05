SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Saturday, November 5

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Harmony's Bee Balm

Columnist Sandy Erdman says Becky Meyers' consignment shop features vintage items along with locally made goods.

110522 Erdman1.jpg
Becky Meyers, owner of The Bee Balm in Harmony, Minnesota, with some of the new clothing promoting the city.
Contributed
Opinion by Sandy Erdman
November 05, 2022 09:30 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

HARMONY, Minn. — When I think of bee balm, I think of the purple-headed flower or the cream lotions, but this time we are talking about a shop in Harmony, Minnesota.

Owner Becky Meyers says, “The bee balm is one of my favorite flowers, and one of the things I love about it is that it blooms where it's planted — kind of like me. I also love the alliteration of the name. It's easy to remember and fun to say. While we do carry a great lotion line (called Naked Bee) it's actually not related to the store name at all.”

Also Read
110522.F.FF.FIELDINGQUESTIONS
Lifestyle
Fielding Questions: Mystery plant ID, growing sweet stevia plant, killing daylilies
In this week's Fielding Questions, Don Kinzler identifies a mystery vine, offers tips on harvesting stevia and give guidance on removing unwanted daylilies.
November 05, 2022 09:02 AM
 · 
By  Don Kinzler
110522.F.FF.GrowingTogether.2
Lifestyle
Growing Together: Test your yard and garden IQ with today’s quiz
Today, gardening columnist Don Kinzler offers up a wide-ranging gardening quiz to test your knowledge.
November 05, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Don Kinzler
Holy Everything — Emily Carson column sig
Lifestyle
My succulent plant is thriving now that it's seen the light
Columnist Emily Carson says we all need to re-examine our rejuvenating resources from time to time.
November 05, 2022 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Emily Carson

So what is this version of the bee balm? Becky describes her shop, Bee Balm Boutique, as a business offering consigned clothing for women, men and children; vintage or antique finds on the lower level; new home and seasonal decor; jewelry; and a couple different food lines such as Stonewall Kitchen products of jams, jellies and more.

Most of these items are locally sourced such as Mayana chocolates, based in Spooner, Wisconsin.

The store also sells new clothing such as Harmony T-shirts, new casual shoes, Judy Blue denim, Fillmore Central Falcon hoodies and T-shirts, Brit's Knits, and more.

ADVERTISEMENT

110522 Erdman2.jpg
One of the new products at The Bee Balm is the Cranberry Woods candles done exclusive to this shop by Farm Charm in Harmony, Minnesota.
Contributed

"One of my favorite new products in the store right now are the candles that were made by my business neighbor, Farm Charm, where they have a wonderful selection of hand-poured candles in their shop, and I am proud to say that I have three scents that are now exclusive to Bee Balm," Becky says. "They are Cranberry Woods, Saturday Morning Cartoons and Galactic Galaxy. You see, our selection is ever-evolving.”

Becky says the secondhand/vintage inventory is primarily brought in on consignment strictly by appointment only, though she also shops estate sales as time permits for interesting vintage pieces.

The shop all started when Becky began selling clothes on Poshmark as a hobby and enjoyed it.

“It actually took over a room in my house when I was the director of the Harmony Area Chamber of Commerce," Becky says. "Because of my chamber job, I was very familiar with the business community in Harmony, and it seemed like the perfect place to start my own business. I opened my doors in October 2019. My original location was very small and so at that time I only offered women's clothing and a few vintage home decor pieces. Since moving to the larger space (in the summer of 2021) counting both levels, the store has roughly 3,000 square feet of retail space. I have additional storage and work space within the building and able to expand my inventory significantly.”

110522 Erdman3.jpg
Christmas items available at The Bee Balm in Harmony, Minnesota.
Contributed

In addition to consignment and new items a few quality craft items are also found at the shop. Makers such as Gingerbread Lane, which creates great porch primitives, signs and more, and jewelry by a couple of different local artists, including Robbie Brokken, are sold there.

"We also have Amish vendors who bring in rugs and soaps,” Becky says.

Small cities such as Harmony are using older buildings with history to create a new business community. In the past few years, empty buildings in several small cities have been transformed into antiques shops, cafes and shops such as Bee Balm.

“My building came with a wealth of fixtures already in it. It's a very large space that was originally built in about 1890 to be a department store," Becky says. "Over the years, the space has served as a men's clothing store, a variety store and a craft store, among other things. Our local business community is also very supportive of other small businesses. Harmony is a great place to live, be in business and such a great day trip or weekend trip destination, I see customers from the Twin Cities, Rochester, northeast Iowa, LaCrosse and beyond."

ADVERTISEMENT

If you go

Address: 65 Main Ave N., Harmony, Minnesota.

Website: shopbeebalm.com .

Phone: 507-886-BEES (2337).

Sandy Erdman is a Winona-based freelance writer and certified appraiser concentrating on vintage, antique and collectible items. Send comments and story suggestions to Sandy at life@postbulletin.com .

Antiques & Collectibles — Sandy Erdman column sig

Related Topics: HOME AND GARDENSANDY ERDMANANTIQUES & COLLECTIBLES
What to read next
Faith Focus graphic
Lifestyle
Olive Branch Church concert; Family Promise Rochester event; and more
Olive Branch Church (ELCA) will host a concert featuring Psalmist Richard Bruxvoort Colligan from 6-7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, at Gray Duck Theater.
November 05, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
SW PHOTO FOR NOV 4-6. 2022.jpg
Lifestyle
The second blood moon of 2022 comes on Election Day
The second lunar eclipse of the year will take place in the wee hours of the morning on Nov. 8.
November 04, 2022 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Mike Lynch
Chatfield-Home.jpg
Lifestyle
Chatfield features a unique HGTV-style home for $439,900
The 2-bedroom and 2-bath home has high ceilings, lots of open space, a specially-designed lighting piece and black-and-white tones amplified throughout the house.
November 03, 2022 04:48 PM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
110222.F.FF.LOSTITALIAN_1
Lifestyle
Forum food columnist offers tips for getting ready for the holiday baking season
Sarah Nasello talks taking pantry inventory, purchasing ingredients, kitchen prep, storage and more.
November 02, 2022 07:41 AM
 · 
By  Sarah Nasello