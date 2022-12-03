Harmony's Cher Boyens paints in color, light and mood

Of late, I have found so many great artists using a form of ink, pencil and watercolors on canvas. So what is this fascination? Is it the act of putting ink, a pencil drawing or small pools of color on canvas? The thrill of creating your own masterpiece to share with others, to exhibit in galleries to see your work on display for all to admire or to see what you see in the beauty of nature and share? That maybe the heart and soul of painting although, there is still the obvious which is the love and challenge and yes, the thrill to share what this artists can see through their own eyes and share.

Cher Boyens, an artist based in Harmony, Minnesota, says the fascination for her began early in life, but through her life she has often returned to the beauty and creativity of expressing herself through visual art.

Cher Boyens shows off some of her harvest, which also serves as inspiration for her artwork. Contributed

“It started, when I remember doing a painting of a horse in third grade that I loved," Boyens says. "In the '80s I was a stay-at-home mom, and I painted for church and craft shows. Then it was oil paints on saw blades, etc. Now I rarely use oil."

Instead, she uses alcohol inks, and uses a respirator to battle the fumes, so it's "better outside painting in the spring."

Watercolors are an fun option, even though it's a medium with which she admittedly struggled, before taking lessons from an Iowa State teacher. "But everything else is self-taught.” Boyens says her inspiration is always different, ranging from cues in the natural world as different as mountains, beaches, animals or flowers. Her choice of medium also changes from time to time.

"I also switch mediums often so it's a surprise to me too," she says. "It's like the weather, it changes.”

One of Cher Boyens' works of art found at the Bee Balm in Harmony. Contributed

Boyens shares her art on Facebook at Cher's Studio #7, www.facebook.com/cherboyensart .

“I do have a few pieces at Bee Balm in Harmonym" Boyens says. "I am also looking to add more shops in the spring. The last four years I sold in four different shops in Florida and did commissions when I lived in Florida. My work sells from $10 to $1,500.”

As for her creating space, Boyens says she's not picky, having used locations both outdoors and indoors, the latter ranging from bedrooms and dining rooms to living rooms and garages. Now, she's spread out in about half of the basement of her home.

It's there she creates using her unique style.

“Yes, everyone has a style, and everyone likes different styles,” Boyens says. For her, it's a focus on the beauty that nature holds in its variety of lights, moods and atmospheres in her watercolors. “Folks like my style. I have sent pieces to Canada, California, Texas; many places.”

Boyens says she's humbled that her paintings sell since her goal is simply to share "some love and kindness and color." But whether it's her work or the work of other artists, Boyens encourages people to find something they love and support that style.

"I hear people say they don’t know enough about art to know if it is good or bad, so it can be hard to purchase," she says. "As I can see and hear from the various artists I know, it's all a matter of personal tastes. If it speaks to you in some way, if you are drawn to it in some way, via a memory, colors or mood, then it is the right piece of work for you. Remember as always, if you like it, buy it."

Cher Boyens' creative style of color is seen in a painting found at the Bee Balm in Harmony. Contributed

Sandy Erdman is a Winona-based freelance writer and certified appraiser concentrating on vintage, antique and collectible items. Send comments and story suggestions to Sandy at life@postbulletin.com .