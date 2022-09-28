Highland Prairie WELCA is hosting a harvest soup luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9.

The menu includes vegetable beef barley and vegetable beef dumpling soups, assorted sandwiches and desserts.

The cost is $8, and children 5 years old and younger are free. There will also be a bake sale.

Highland Prairie Lutheran Church is located at 43267 Bowl Dr, Peterson, south of Rushford on Fillmore County Road 37.

Send event information to life@postbulletin.com with "Faith Focus" in the subject line, or mail it to Faith Focus, Post Bulletin, 1700 Greenview Drive SW, Rochester, MN 55902. Be sure to include locations and contact information.