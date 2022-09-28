We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, September 28

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Harvest Soup Luncheon

Faith Focus graphic
Opinion by Staff reports
September 28, 2022 03:00 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Highland Prairie WELCA is hosting a harvest soup luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9.

The menu includes vegetable beef barley and vegetable beef dumpling soups, assorted sandwiches and desserts.

The cost is $8, and children 5 years old and younger are free. There will also be a bake sale.

Highland Prairie Lutheran Church is located at 43267 Bowl Dr, Peterson, south of Rushford on Fillmore County Road 37.

Send event information to life@postbulletin.com with "Faith Focus" in the subject line, or mail it to Faith Focus, Post Bulletin, 1700 Greenview Drive SW, Rochester, MN 55902. Be sure to include locations and contact information.

Related Topics: FAITH
Opinion by Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Nasello 1.jpg
Lifestyle
Tips for navigating the wonderful world of herbs
In this week's Home with the Lost Italian, columnist Sarah Nasello answers a reader's questions about how to source and utilize fresh and dried herbs in cooking.
September 28, 2022 07:24 AM
 · 
By  Sarah Nasello
080622Erdman.jpg
Lifestyle
A lifetime of memories: Elmer's Auto and Toy Museum collection sells for $8.5 million in Wisconsin
The Duellman family's 29-year collection of classic cars, motorcycles, pedal cars, bikes and tools were part of an auction on Sept. 14-17, 2022. The toy collection remains intact.
September 27, 2022 04:02 PM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
Dave Says — Dave Ramsey column sig
Lifestyle
Interest rates matter when deciding which debt to attack
Columnist Dave Ramsey says attacking similar debts isn't a hard choice when one makes you pay more for the privilege of that debt.
September 27, 2022 02:30 PM
 · 
By  Dave Ramsey
Alea Lester Fite
Lifestyle
Smart choices for back-to-school snacking
Mixing fiber and protein can stave off the hunger longer.
September 27, 2022 10:30 AM
 · 
By  Alea Lester Fite