Harvest Soup Luncheon
Highland Prairie WELCA is hosting a harvest soup luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9.
The menu includes vegetable beef barley and vegetable beef dumpling soups, assorted sandwiches and desserts.
The cost is $8, and children 5 years old and younger are free. There will also be a bake sale.
Highland Prairie Lutheran Church is located at 43267 Bowl Dr, Peterson, south of Rushford on Fillmore County Road 37.
