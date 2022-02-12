Has Sunday become 'Second Saturday'?

Fr. Nick Mezacapa.

My observation is that the interest in religion — Christianity in my case — seems to be slowly "leaking" out of the walls of the church

It is a trend that began back in the late 1950s and continues today.

Back in "the old days," Sunday was “church day,” when families put on their church clothes, and went to church and Sunday school (for the children). Then it was off to grandma’s for lunch with cousins, aunts and uncles. Sumptuous traditional home-cooking, grandpa’s stories about "the old-days," and patience, wanting to finally go back home, while mom jotted down a recipe.

That pattern has slowly changed, recently fueled by COVID-19 and Sunday has become a “Second Saturday.”

Slowly, Sunday morning has become a time for athletics, yard work, sleeping-in and cooked food delivered to the house. A very different rhythm and routine.

The Sunday worship perspective has been replaced by "what doesn’t fit into Saturday."

As Second Saturday, Sunday leaves thoughts of the religious lessons of values and morality, further down the list.

As Second Saturday, the mobilization of charitable giving, faith-based community, and the potential for sacramental mystery is left to recorded Zoom church services.

We are fortified by the community and the former rhythm of Sunday religion. Do you think that it can return? And if it does, how will it be different from what we’ve known?

It seems to me that getting people back will require an authentic desire to re-apply the foundations of the faith in ways that can build Christian community, in places yet to be imagined.

We can do it.

Nick Mezacapa is a retired Episcopal priest. He lives in Rochester.

"From the Pulpit" features reflections from area religious leaders. To contribute, email us at life@postbulletin.com with "From the Pulpit" in the subject line.