Haunting Halloween collectibles

This time of the year has always been my favorite, and Halloween vintage collectibles seem to bring back the color and crispness of the season as we add the old with the new.

Old Halloween collectibles are becoming more scarce, and I think that's because there's very little left to find vs. Christmas ornaments that are packed away and passed from one generation to another. Halloween decorations were tossed as soon as the party was over. You just can't find many of the Halloween tambourines and noisemakers today in perfect condition with full and vibrant colors.

Ebay, large antique shows, online auctions, Marketplace, some garage and estate sales, larger flea-markets, antique shops and malls are where to look. If you're going online and searching for "Halloween collectibles, verify authenticity if purchasing paper and composition items as these are very easy to reproduce.

Many Halloween collectors enjoy the hunt as some shops have Halloween along with Christmas displayed year-round. My thrill would be not just seeing or getting the vintage piece, but to get it at a good price.

Still, locally there are still some finds to be found in this area of collecting.

Dept. 56 that includes The Black Cat diner found at Old River Valley Antique Mall in Stewartville, Minnesota.<br/> Contributed

New Generations of Harmony manager Erica Thilges says, “We encourage our vendors to leave some holiday items out year-round because collectors buy them when they see them — not just during their correlating season. We've got some fun Halloween-themed collectibles in the mall right now. Older vintage Halloween items from the 40s, 50s and 60s can be harder to find because they were usually made of cardboard, paper mâché, crepe paper or thin plastic and weren't really made to stand the test of time. That's why finding vintage Halloween Rosbro candy holders in great condition is such a score. Our current stock runs from $48-$145 each. Hot ticket vintage Halloween items like blow molds and colorful popcorn silhouettes don't stay in the mall long. We've also got a number of newer Halloween toys and decor items like the light-up witch and tree set from the 1980s for $79.”

Antique shop owner Sarah Kieffer from Sarah’s Uniques and Jim's “Man”tiques in St. Charles says, “This time of year, people love to remember their Halloween as a child and the different costumes they wore and fun they had along with their decorations. I have found that older decorations have more character than the new, and not so mass-produced. My best tip is to buy what you can afford. Damaged and missing parts reduce the value and slightly worn patina is preferred to a piece that has been refinished.”

After reading Mark B. Ledenbach's book, Vintage Halloween Collectibles and checking his website, HalloweenCollector.com . I found that most pumpkin lanterns are $300 to $500 because of their scarcity, but some are worth thousands. Do watch out for missing eyes and burned handles. For a paper Jack-o-’Lantern expect to pay anywhere from $50 on up. Halloween themed books can range from $10 on up, again depending on condition.

Country Side Antique Mall in Cannon Falls, Minnesota has noisemakers ceramics, candle holders and more. Contributed

Expect to pay up to $100 on vintage noisemakers (clickers, rattlers and tambourines), though some tin noisemakers made in the U.S. by J.Chien and Co. or T. Cohn during the ‘30s and ‘40s that display fanciful artwork can be found for under $50. Candy containers are usually around the same price but all depends on their extra detail, condition and rarity.

New collectors can be easily fooled by the fakes and reproductions that surface in shops and online. A few tips that can help you in identifying the age of your find is to look at the handle on a noisemaker as a wooded handle is most often older than one made of plastic and graphics before the ‘50s are generally scarier than those made later that appear to be more on the cute side. And did you know that the two-sided shakers made by T.Cohn had handles that are actually party horns from the 1920s.

Hard-to-find Halloween die cut items can be found at Old River Valley Antique Mall in Stewartville, Minnesota. Contributed

Sandy Erdman is a Winona-based freelance writer and certified appraiser concentrating on vintage, antique and collectible items. Send comments and story suggestions to Sandy at life@postbulletin.com .