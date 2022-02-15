Have a heart-smart February

Alea Lester Fite. Contributed / Alea Lester Fite

February is not only the month in which we celebrate Valentine’s Day, but it is also American Heart Month.

This means that it is the perfect time to focus on protecting your heart health.

Just as we try to protect our hearts emotionally, we also should be protecting the physical health of our hearts.

There are many ways that we can improve and maintain the physical health of our hearts.

Some of these include regular visits with you doctor, staying physically active and avoiding lifestyle choices that can hinder your heart health.

Another great way to protect your heart is to make sure you are including heart-healthy food items in your regular diet.

Here is a list of foods that can be included in your diet to give your heart health a nice boost.



Dark leafy vegetables

Berries

Avocados

Fatty fish such as salmon, tuna, etc.

Beans

Tomatoes

Nuts and seeds

Whole grains such as quinoa, oats, brown rice, whole wheat, etc.

The heart is an important muscle located in your chest between your lungs and is central to the circulatory system.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists heart disease as one of the leading causes of death in the United States. Therefore, no matter your age, gender, race or family history, it is a good idea to take steps to protect your heart.

Even starting with one small change can begin to make a difference. For example, try eating one item off this list every day for a week.

Alea Lester Fite is a registered dietitian for Hy-Vee stores. This information is not intended as medical advice. Please consult a medical professional for individual advice.