Have you salted away any of these soda signs?

The items for vintage Coca-Cola still remains soft, but there appears to be a growing interest in another beverage, Dr. Pepper. Who hasn't seen the Dr. Pepper advertising on the car of NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace, No. 23, or the fact that of recent advertising of Dr. Pepper can go up to $3,700 on a reverse painted sign down to $45 on a metal bottle cap sign.

So what do we know about Dr. Pepper as a soft drink? Around 1884 a young pharmacist, Charles Alderton, was hired by W. B. Morrison, owner of Morrison's Old Corner Drug Store, Waco, Texas.

Alderton noticed that the drug store's customers could never make up their minds as to which flavor of extract to order. So he decided to mix his own drink combining many flavors. Thus Dr. Pepper was born.

The name was chosen by Morrison in honor of a beautiful young girl he had once been in love with. The girls father, a Virginia doctor by the name of Pepper had discouraged the relationship due to their youth, but Morrison had never forgotten her. So on December, 1, 1885, a U.S. Patent was issued for the creation of Dr. Pepper.

In 1904, Dr. Pepper debuted at the World’s Fair Exposition in St. Louis, Missouri, and its popularity continued to grow.

In the 1920s and '30s Dr. Pepper ran a slogan “Drink a bite to eat at 10, 2 and 4.” This was to encourage people to drink Dr. Pepper as an energy drink at those times of the day when we have our low times.

One of most recognized Dr Pepper slogans with the word “Pepper” in it is, “Be a Pepper,” which began in 1977.

For more information on this collectible check out “Collectible Soda Pop Memorabilia: Identification & Value Guide” by B.J. Summers. This book has other beverages along with Dr. Pepper, featuring thousands of items including thermometers, signs, posters, calendars, bottles, and more. The book includes color photographs and a reference guide to help collectors know what's on the market and how much to expect to pay for the collectible.

Dr. Pepper Clock found at Sarah's Uniques & Jim's "Man"tiques Antique Mall in St. Charles. Contributed

In 1988, Dr. Pepper Co. merged with 7 Up to form Dr Pepper/7 Up Companies, Inc. Combining the two brands into one company helped both in the soft drink world, against Coke and Pepsi. The merged company also sold other flavored soft drinks. The company mostly maintained the 7 Up name until 2006. Then, Cadbury Schweppes Bottling Group acquired it in 2008 and formed the Dr. Pepper/Snapple Group. That continued until July 9, 2018 when Keurig Green Mountain purchased Dr. Pepper/Snapple Group to become Keurig/Dr. Pepper.

Today the company has more than 125 brands and is the leading beverage company in North America. For more up-to-date information, check www.drpeppermuseum.com .

If interested in finding a few signs at local stores to add to or start your collection, Sarah Kieffer, Sarah's Uniques and Jim's “Man”tiques, St. Charles can be of help. Sarah said, “People do collect Dr. Pepper as well as other pop brands. Coca-Cola has just been a longtime collectible for many people and it’s easier to get. The collector seeking Dr. Pepper has a harder time and will pay more for these more scarce collectible pop items. I do have a few items in the shop now.”

Keep in mind, Dr. Pepper is not only an advertising collectible, but also a soda fountain collectible when doing your research. If you'd like to join a Dr. Pepper Collectors Club, go to Facebook!

Sandy Erdman is a Winona-based freelance writer and certified appraiser concentrating on vintage, antique and collectible items. Send comments and story suggestions to Sandy at life@postbulletin.com .