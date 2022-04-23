'He is risen' is a greeting for the ages

At Easter worship services around the world last Sunday, a common greeting was shared in a multitude of languages. Worship leaders said, “Christ is risen!” Congregations responded, “Christ is risen indeed! Alleluia!”

These words are called the “Easter acclamation” or “Paschal greeting” and their use dates back to at least the fouth century. This greeting will be used in worship services throughout the 50 days of the liturgical season of Easter which will conclude with Pentecost on June 5.

Learning a bit more about the Easter acclamation helps us understand why we might choose to engage in this written and verbal custom.

My first Easter morning text message arrived at 5:52AM: “Christ is risen!” Similar messages followed throughout the day from friends and colleagues alongside a host of springlike emojis. Perhaps you read or shared these words in a greeting card, text message or email or viewed them on your social media feed. Whatever the communication medium, they’re all variations of the Paschal greeting.

About an hour after receiving my first Easter text message, I stepped into St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Denver, Iowa, for worship. Justin’s parents, Jerry and Nancy, live in Denver, and we were there to celebrate the holiday with extended family.

The sun was rising, and hues of pink and orange were shining through the stained glass windows. Two teenage acolytes and Pastor Scott entered the slightly darkened sanctuary. First the candles were lit and then Pastor Scott led the assembly in the Easter acclamation; the call and response happened many times in the worship service. “Jesus Christ is risen!” Pastor Scott said. “He is risen indeed. Alleluia!” the assembly responded.

Greetings, spoken or written, serve important functions. They help us connect with one another and build relationships. According to the University of Minnesota’s Center for Advanced Research on Language Acquisition (CARLA), greetings are ritualized behaviors that enhance bonds between people. The use of the Paschal greeting connects us to the story of Easter, to one another, and to all generations across the world who have celebrated the resurrection of Jesus.

The specific words used in the acclamation are biblical. Both Matthew and Luke tell the story of several women coming to the tomb and finding it empty. An angelic messenger says, “He is not here; he has risen!” A little farther on in Luke’s Gospel, he describes two people who encounter Jesus on a road to Emmaus and run to tell the disciples saying, “The Lord is risen indeed.” The Paschal greeting brings together a variety of Gospel moments in which Jesus’ followers experience the good news that he had risen from death.

When we share the Easter acclamation with one another, we’re reminded that we’re part of a larger story that goes all the way back to a few compassionate women who unexpectedly encounter an empty tomb. In the moments after the women hear an angel tell them that Jesus has risen, Matthew describes that they “hurried away from the tomb, afraid yet filled with joy.”

This is a helpful description of the posture of Easter people. Fear is still real; the world remains complicated and ever-changing. And yet, right alongside fear, there is joy … a joy that propels us forward with eagerness.

May your encounters with the Paschal greeting during these next seven weeks be opportunities to remember and proclaim the wonder of this season.

"Holy Everything" is a weekly column by Emily Carson. She is a Lutheran pastor. Visit her website emilyannecarson.com .