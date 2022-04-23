SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢
Read Today's Paper Saturday, April 23
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle

'He is risen' is a greeting for the ages

Columnist Emily Carson says Easter's message of the resurrection started simply and has become a worldwide phenomenon.

Holy Everything — Emily Carson column sig
Opinion by Emily Carson
April 23, 2022 10:00 AM
Share

At Easter worship services around the world last Sunday, a common greeting was shared in a multitude of languages. Worship leaders said, “Christ is risen!” Congregations responded, “Christ is risen indeed! Alleluia!”

These words are called the “Easter acclamation” or “Paschal greeting” and their use dates back to at least the fouth century. This greeting will be used in worship services throughout the 50 days of the liturgical season of Easter which will conclude with Pentecost on June 5.

Learning a bit more about the Easter acclamation helps us understand why we might choose to engage in this written and verbal custom.

My first Easter morning text message arrived at 5:52AM: “Christ is risen!” Similar messages followed throughout the day from friends and colleagues alongside a host of springlike emojis. Perhaps you read or shared these words in a greeting card, text message or email or viewed them on your social media feed. Whatever the communication medium, they’re all variations of the Paschal greeting.

About an hour after receiving my first Easter text message, I stepped into St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Denver, Iowa, for worship. Justin’s parents, Jerry and Nancy, live in Denver, and we were there to celebrate the holiday with extended family.

ADVERTISEMENT

The sun was rising, and hues of pink and orange were shining through the stained glass windows. Two teenage acolytes and Pastor Scott entered the slightly darkened sanctuary. First the candles were lit and then Pastor Scott led the assembly in the Easter acclamation; the call and response happened many times in the worship service. “Jesus Christ is risen!” Pastor Scott said. “He is risen indeed. Alleluia!” the assembly responded.

Greetings, spoken or written, serve important functions. They help us connect with one another and build relationships. According to the University of Minnesota’s Center for Advanced Research on Language Acquisition (CARLA), greetings are ritualized behaviors that enhance bonds between people. The use of the Paschal greeting connects us to the story of Easter, to one another, and to all generations across the world who have celebrated the resurrection of Jesus.

The specific words used in the acclamation are biblical. Both Matthew and Luke tell the story of several women coming to the tomb and finding it empty. An angelic messenger says, “He is not here; he has risen!” A little farther on in Luke’s Gospel, he describes two people who encounter Jesus on a road to Emmaus and run to tell the disciples saying, “The Lord is risen indeed.” The Paschal greeting brings together a variety of Gospel moments in which Jesus’ followers experience the good news that he had risen from death.

Also Read
Faith Focus graphic
Lifestyle
Pilot Mound Lutheran will host lunch
Pilot Mound Lutheran Church will hold its "Pekin" spring luncheon, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the church on Hwy. 30 in rural Chatfield.
April 23, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: After Easter, Jesus active through us
"Easter is not the end of the story! Quite frankly, it’s the beginning. Because it is through our daily interactions with others, the work we do to heal this beautiful and endangered planet and the welcoming of all living species into the Body of Christ, that the resurrection and its renewal is fulfilled."
April 22, 2022 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks
Holy Everything — Emily Carson column sig
Lifestyle
Do your feelings get in the way of your belief?
Easter is just around the corner. It is a day to celebrate possibility. It is a day to share stories about the ways we’ve witnessed God’s presence in the world.
April 16, 2022 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Emily Carson

When we share the Easter acclamation with one another, we’re reminded that we’re part of a larger story that goes all the way back to a few compassionate women who unexpectedly encounter an empty tomb. In the moments after the women hear an angel tell them that Jesus has risen, Matthew describes that they “hurried away from the tomb, afraid yet filled with joy.”

This is a helpful description of the posture of Easter people. Fear is still real; the world remains complicated and ever-changing. And yet, right alongside fear, there is joy … a joy that propels us forward with eagerness.

May your encounters with the Paschal greeting during these next seven weeks be opportunities to remember and proclaim the wonder of this season.
"Holy Everything" is a weekly column by Emily Carson. She is a Lutheran pastor. Visit her website emilyannecarson.com .

Related Topics: FAITHHOLY EVERYTHINGEMILY CARSON
Opinion by Emily Carson
What to read next
Spring time color onto the porch found at The Yellow Monkey, Rochester..jpg
Lifestyle
Cottage collectibles from the attic: The quilt
Columnist Sandy Erdman says hand-made quilts are a versatile purchase at area antique and collectible shops.
April 23, 2022 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Sandy Erdman
tree close to house.jpg
Lifestyle
Will tree roots harm a house's foundation?
"Fielding Questions" columnist Don Kinzler also answers questions about geranium cuttings and planting onions.
April 23, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Don Kinzler
042322.F.FF.GrowingTogether
Lifestyle
When will it be safe to plant gardens, flowers, trees and shrubs?
"Growing Together" columnist Don Kinzler offers some advice on this big annual question in the Midwest.
April 23, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Don Kinzler
Your Style - Dr. Anjali Bhagra
Exclusive
Lifestyle
Anjali Bhagra dresses for joy and comfort
Influences from India to local artists and rock 'n' roll T-shirts make for a style heavy in freedom of movement for this Mayo Clinic doctor.
April 23, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Anne Murphy