Healing Our Hearts Mass of Remembrance to be held; Norwegian bake sale

A Mass of Remembrance for those who have lost a child will be held in Lake City.

Faith Focus graphic
Opinion by Staff reports
November 12, 2022 12:00 AM
Healing Our Hearts Mass of Remembrance will be held 7 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church in Lake City.

This Mass is for those who have lost a child or grandchild at any age due to illness, accident, stillbirth, abortion or miscarriage, or for those who suffer with infertility. Fellowship and refreshments will follow the Mass.

The church is located at 419 W Lyon Ave., Lake City.

For more information, call the church at 651-345-4134.

Norwegian Bake Sale

A Norwegian bake sale hosted by the women of the Highland Prairie Lutheran WELCA will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18 in the lobby of Sterling Pharmacy and Rushford Clinic.

The sale will feature lefse, strull, flatbread, sweet soup, rommegrot, sandbakkels and more.

Sterling Pharmacy and Rushford Clinic are located at 115 West Jessie St., Rushford.

