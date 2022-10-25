Healthy foods with a spooky twist

October is often the month of spooky and fun treats and sweets. But all that sugar can throw a family’s diet off balance. Just because it is Halloween season doesn’t mean that the only option for spooky foods is candy or other sugar-filled treats. Bring seasonal flare into your October meals and snacks with these dietitian-approved ideas:

Dietitian spooky food picks:



Carved pumpkin apples: Turn your apples into pumpkins. Pick your favorite apple and carefully carve a funny face to make it look like a Jack-o’-lantern.

Black bean noodles: Yes, noodles made from black beans. Black bean noodles are a great source of fiber and plant-based protein. Plus, they are a spooky color that is perfect for Halloween. Pair the noodles with your favorite sauce and a vegetable side for a well-rounded meatless meal.

Vegetable skeleton: Infuse your vegetables with spooky fun by arranging them into a funny skeleton. You can use carrots and celery as bones, cucumber slices as the spine and bell pepper slices as ribs. Use your imagination and your favorite vegetables.

Banana ghost pops: This is an easy and fun treat to make. Take a banana, cut it in half and stick each half on a wooden skewer. Dunk each banana half into a vanilla Greek yogurt and make a ghost face with mini chocolate chips. Place the banana ghosts on a parchment-lined baking sheet and pop it into the freezer until the yogurt sets.

Brain guacamole: Guacamole makes a great addition to any party table. Give it a Halloween twist by serving it in a carved-out head of cauliflower. This will make your guacamole look like green ooze coming out of a brain. Healthy fats never looked so spooky.

However you choose to celebrate this spooky season, try including some fun and healthy snacks along with your sweet treats. Finding balance in your holiday fun will help keep the whole family on a happier and healthier track.

Alea Lester Fite is a registered dietitian for Hy-Vee stores. This information is not intended as medical advice. Please consult a medical professional for individual advice.