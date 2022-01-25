Healthy, tasty diet changes for the New Year

Alea Lester Fite. Contributed / Alea Lester Fite

The New Year has arrived and for many people that means trying to make healthy changes. However, while many people have good intentions, they often fall off the path toward their goals.

This falter can happen when someone tries to take on too many changes at one time. Taking on too much at once can make it more likely that something falls through the cracks and can feel overwhelming.

When making healthy changes, it is often better to make smaller and more attainable changes in your path towards a bigger health goal.

One example of a smaller and more manageable goal to set for yourself is to include more produce in your daily diet. Don’t forget to make your goal specific and measurable. For example, “include at least one produce item at each meal during the day” is something most people could do.

Make it easier to include fruits and vegetables in your winter diet by shopping both fresh and frozen options.

When walking through the produce section, focus your attention on fruits and vegetables that are in season during the winter. These produce picks will be fresher and full of nutrients.

Here is a list of produce items that are in season during the winter months for you to add to your cart.

Brussels Sprouts

Clementines

Collard greens

Grapefruit

Kale

Oranges

Pears

Winter squash

Sweet potatoes

Pomegranate

If you need help picking out the freshest produce, don’t hesitate to reach out to the store's dietitian or produce manager.

Remember to keep your goals specific, attainable, measureable and do not try to make too many changes at one time.

Alea Lester Fite is a registered dietitian for Hy-Vee stores. This information is not intended as medical advice. Please consult a medical professional for individual advice.