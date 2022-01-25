SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle

Healthy, tasty diet changes for the New Year

Taking on too much at once can make it more likely that something falls through the cracks and can feel overwhelming.

By Alea Lester Fite
January 25, 2022 09:00 AM
Share
Alea Lester Fite
Alea Lester Fite.
Contributed / Alea Lester Fite

The New Year has arrived and for many people that means trying to make healthy changes. However, while many people have good intentions, they often fall off the path toward their goals.

This falter can happen when someone tries to take on too many changes at one time. Taking on too much at once can make it more likely that something falls through the cracks and can feel overwhelming.

When making healthy changes, it is often better to make smaller and more attainable changes in your path towards a bigger health goal.

One example of a smaller and more manageable goal to set for yourself is to include more produce in your daily diet. Don’t forget to make your goal specific and measurable. For example, “include at least one produce item at each meal during the day” is something most people could do.

Make it easier to include fruits and vegetables in your winter diet by shopping both fresh and frozen options.

ADVERTISEMENT

When walking through the produce section, focus your attention on fruits and vegetables that are in season during the winter. These produce picks will be fresher and full of nutrients.

Here is a list of produce items that are in season during the winter months for you to add to your cart.

  • Brussels Sprouts
  • Clementines
  • Collard greens
  • Grapefruit
  • Kale
  • Oranges
  • Pears
  • Winter squash
  • Sweet potatoes
  • Pomegranate

If you need help picking out the freshest produce, don’t hesitate to reach out to the store's dietitian or produce manager.
Remember to keep your goals specific, attainable, measureable and do not try to make too many changes at one time.

Alea Lester Fite is a registered dietitian for Hy-Vee stores. This information is not intended as medical advice. Please consult a medical professional for individual advice.

Cart Smarts by Alea Lester Fite

Related Topics: FOODWELLNESS
What to read next
Dave Says — Dave Ramsey column sig
Lifestyle
Goal for a 13-year-old should be to learn about money
Columnist Dave Ramsey says parents should start small with a savings account.
January 25, 2022 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Dave Ramsey
Olde Brick House
Members Only
Lifestyle
A second act for boozy drinks
Food writer Holly Ebel says that the retro craze includes what we're ordering at the bar. Harvey Wallbanger, anyone?
January 25, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Holly Ebel
"From the Pulpit" column sig
Lifestyle
Sharing time, talents meets the challenge Jesus put out
Columnist Mark Nuehring asks what can you do this week that would be of service to someone else in a special way?
January 22, 2022 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Mark Nuehring
Bottles.jpg
Lifestyle
Terrariums make a comeback
Columnist Sandy Erdman says these miniature greenhouses are taking off in popularity.
January 22, 2022 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Sandy Erdman