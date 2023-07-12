Heather Donovan’s style is anchored on timelessness and simplicity

Heather Donovan hails as vice president commercial loan officer with Sterling State Bank in Rochester, a company she is proud to have served now for 15 years. An active volunteer, she is a member of several boards and committees to include Rochester Chamber of Commerce, RCTC Foundation, Byron Community Foundation, NAWIC, and the Jeremiah Program.

When it comes to her origins and journey to today’s residency, Heather shares, “I was born in Park Rapids, Minnesota. I grew up in Byron, and live there now with my husband and two daughters. I moved to Arizona when I was 18 — where I lived for eight years — and received my accounting degree at Arizona State University.”

In her free time, Heather enjoys golfing, hiking, traveling, and attending her children’s sporting events.

Your style in three words:

Timeless, minimalistic and classic.

What do others often say with regards to your style?

That it is put together and professional.

How does confidence play a role in style and presenting oneself?

I want everyone to feel good about their personal style because it will show in their confidence. This confidence will breed success on a daily basis.

What is considered a praise-worthy compliment?

When someone likes your style and wants to emulate it.

How does your work wear differ from your weekend attire?

My work wear is professional. As a busy mom of two, my weekend wear is typically athletic with a Byron Bear logo, jeans with a nice top, or a casual dress.

What makes your style feel "you?"

Keeping it simple and effortless.

Most daring thing you've tried as it relates to style?

I’ve worn a full sequined gold dress to a gala, which is out of my norm, but was still a pretty classic look.

A fun shoe is a perfect accessory for Heather Donovan. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Items on repeat?

Black dress pants, golf skirts, leggings, shell blouses are all staples. And I like solid color pieces that have some type of embellishment.

What are the particulars of clothing that are important considerations?

Fabrics that don’t wrinkle easily, and those that lay heavier on the body so imperfections don’t show easily.

Go-to shopping spots?

White House/Black Market, Macy’s, JCPenney, Real Deals, H&M, Ann Taylor, Loft.

Most surprising thing in your closet?

A dress that looks like a Christmas tree.

Favorite and least favorite trends at the moment?

I like the high-waist pant look, but do not care for cropped tops.

Any style icons?

Jackie O. I love her timeless looks of style and grace.

Parting advice for others?

Use a tailor for those timeless pieces to make them fit your body correctly. Choose easy-to-care-for fabrics if you have limited time. Find your staples and expand on them with accessories, patterns and colors.

Heather Donovan brings classic pieces to her style. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

