SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Friday, July 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Hercules looks down from on high this week

The demigod's constellation remains in the summer sky along with a pair of globular clusters.

072222 StarWatch1.jpg
The Great Hercules Cluster is visible in the sky, looking up at about 10 p.m. this week.
Contributed / Mike Lynch
By Mike Lynch
July 22, 2022 09:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

One of my favorite summer constellations is Hercules the Hero. Despite it being one of the fainter constellations, it's the fifth-largest in the sky.

I love the Greek mythological story behind our stellar hero, and I also love all of the beautiful celestial treasures within it. The best way to describe what Hercules looks like is to imagine a giant, fancy hand-written "H" in the heavens. How appropriate.

Also Read
SW DIAGRAM FOR JULY 15-17, 2022.jpg
Lifestyle
A crown, a boomerang, a cord or a home for maidens: Corona Borealis is in the sky
Known by many names, the group of stars is part of the Greek legend of the Minotaur.
July 15, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Mike Lynch
NRRI scientists in laboratory
Northland Outdoors
UMD scientists study phytoplankton, the base of Great Lakes food chain
The EPA-funded project could help protect water quality and steer fisheries management.
July 09, 2022 08:54 AM
 · 
By  John Myers

Now see if you can spot that fancy "H" high in the Rochester southern sky. It’s relatively easy to locate this time of year. Around 10 p.m. this week, face due south and crank your head up to the overhead zenith. That "H" will be just below the peak of the celestial dome. Granted, this will not be an easy task, especially if you're dealing with any urban or suburban lighting, but give it a shot. Even if you don't see the entire "H," I know you should be able to spot a trapezoid made up of four moderately bright stars. This is known as the keystone. It's the area where the two sides of the "H" join together. This "H" is supposed to outline the figure of Hercules, hanging upside down.

Good luck with that one.

The legend of Hercules is twisted and complex. Hercules was the son of Zeus, the king of the gods, and Alcmene, one of the many mortal women Zeus saw on the side. Hera, Zeus's wife and queen of the gods, was understandably upset about this.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hercules grew up a giant of a man with a big smile on his face. Even after all the years, Hera was still very upset about Hercules. She put a spell on him that forced him to murder his wife and all of his kids. When he snapped out of the spell, he was so full of unimaginable remorse and guilt that he threw himself at the mercy of King Eurystheus.

The good king saw that Hercules was truly and genuinely sorry for what he had done. Nonetheless, he had to punish Hercules. King Eurystheus gave Hercules a series of arduous labors to atone for his crime. Among them he had to kill a mighty lion with a hide so tough that no sword could pierce it. Hercules had to wrestle it to the ground, and, with all his strength, he took the lion's claw and slashed the beast's throat with it.

The other gods and goddesses were so impressed by Hercules's bravery that they depicted him in the stars but hung him upside down. Despite his great works, they didn’t want his evil deed forgotten.

SW DIAGRAM A FOR JULY 22-24, 2022.jpg
Star chart shows the stars and a pair of globular clusters.
Contributed

Within the constellation of Hercules is one of the most extraordinary things you'll see with your telescope, even if your telescope isn't all that big. It's the great Hercules Cluster, astronomically known as Messier Object 13, or M-13 for short. It's what's known as a globular cluster, a spherical arrangement of thousands of old stars crammed in a relatively small space.

I guarantee that it will knock your visual socks off. M13 is on the upper right-hand side of the Hercules keystone. There are probably well over 500,000 stars crammed into an area about 870 trillion miles across, and this colossal cluster is more than 25,000 light-years away. When you first see it through your telescope, it may appear as a fuzzy patch of light, but keep looking and keep focusing, and you should see a few individual stars at the edge of the cluster. You’ll love looking at it again and again.

SW DIAGRAM B FOR JULY 22-24, 2022.jpg
Venus will appear low in the sky near the crescent moon this week.
Contributed

Mike Lynch is an amateur astronomer and professional broadcast meteorologist for WCCO Radio in Minneapolis/St. Paul and is author of the book, “Stars, a Month by Month Tour of the Constellations” published by Adventure Publications. Send questions to mikewlynch@comcast.net .

The Rochester Astronomy Club welcomes new members and puts on public star parties. Their website is rochesterskies.org .

ADVERTISEMENT

Starwatch — Mike Lynch column sig

Related Topics: SCIENCE AND NATURESTARWATCH
What to read next
2720772+tomatoes.jpg
Lifestyle
Expecting trouble is the best way to keep tomatoes healthy
"Growing Together" columnist Don Kinzler says most remedies for tomato troubles are best as preventative steps rather than trying to fix current problems.
July 22, 2022 07:15 AM
 · 
By  Don Kinzler
2 - Tony and Gio making Gio's Meatballs at home.JPG
Lifestyle
Celebrating 500 food columns by revisiting a favorite family recipe
"Home with the Lost Italian" food writer Sarah Nasello says cooking is a wonderful way to bond with children and family, and this family and reader-favorite recipe is designed to be fun and easy to make, no matter your age.
July 20, 2022 07:15 AM
 · 
By  Sarah Nasello
zucchini.jpg
Lifestyle
A new baby for one daughter, a trip to Colorado for another daughter
Columnist Lovina Eicher says a new baby brings hopes for everyone in the family.
July 19, 2022 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Lovina Eicher
Alea Lester Fite
Lifestyle
Use your imagination when it comes to hydration
Water doesn't just come from the tap – or a plastic bottle – there are many ways to keep hydrated.
July 19, 2022 01:30 PM
 · 
By  Alea Lester Fite