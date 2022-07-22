Hercules looks down from on high this week

One of my favorite summer constellations is Hercules the Hero. Despite it being one of the fainter constellations, it's the fifth-largest in the sky.

I love the Greek mythological story behind our stellar hero, and I also love all of the beautiful celestial treasures within it. The best way to describe what Hercules looks like is to imagine a giant, fancy hand-written "H" in the heavens. How appropriate.

Now see if you can spot that fancy "H" high in the Rochester southern sky. It’s relatively easy to locate this time of year. Around 10 p.m. this week, face due south and crank your head up to the overhead zenith. That "H" will be just below the peak of the celestial dome. Granted, this will not be an easy task, especially if you're dealing with any urban or suburban lighting, but give it a shot. Even if you don't see the entire "H," I know you should be able to spot a trapezoid made up of four moderately bright stars. This is known as the keystone. It's the area where the two sides of the "H" join together. This "H" is supposed to outline the figure of Hercules, hanging upside down.

Good luck with that one.

The legend of Hercules is twisted and complex. Hercules was the son of Zeus, the king of the gods, and Alcmene, one of the many mortal women Zeus saw on the side. Hera, Zeus's wife and queen of the gods, was understandably upset about this.

Hercules grew up a giant of a man with a big smile on his face. Even after all the years, Hera was still very upset about Hercules. She put a spell on him that forced him to murder his wife and all of his kids. When he snapped out of the spell, he was so full of unimaginable remorse and guilt that he threw himself at the mercy of King Eurystheus.

The good king saw that Hercules was truly and genuinely sorry for what he had done. Nonetheless, he had to punish Hercules. King Eurystheus gave Hercules a series of arduous labors to atone for his crime. Among them he had to kill a mighty lion with a hide so tough that no sword could pierce it. Hercules had to wrestle it to the ground, and, with all his strength, he took the lion's claw and slashed the beast's throat with it.

The other gods and goddesses were so impressed by Hercules's bravery that they depicted him in the stars but hung him upside down. Despite his great works, they didn’t want his evil deed forgotten.

Star chart shows the stars and a pair of globular clusters. Contributed

Within the constellation of Hercules is one of the most extraordinary things you'll see with your telescope, even if your telescope isn't all that big. It's the great Hercules Cluster, astronomically known as Messier Object 13, or M-13 for short. It's what's known as a globular cluster, a spherical arrangement of thousands of old stars crammed in a relatively small space.

I guarantee that it will knock your visual socks off. M13 is on the upper right-hand side of the Hercules keystone. There are probably well over 500,000 stars crammed into an area about 870 trillion miles across, and this colossal cluster is more than 25,000 light-years away. When you first see it through your telescope, it may appear as a fuzzy patch of light, but keep looking and keep focusing, and you should see a few individual stars at the edge of the cluster. You’ll love looking at it again and again.

Venus will appear low in the sky near the crescent moon this week. Contributed

Mike Lynch is an amateur astronomer and professional broadcast meteorologist for WCCO Radio in Minneapolis/St. Paul and is author of the book, “Stars, a Month by Month Tour of the Constellations” published by Adventure Publications. Send questions to mikewlynch@comcast.net .

The Rochester Astronomy Club welcomes new members and puts on public star parties. Their website is rochesterskies.org .