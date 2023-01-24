High seas cuisine

Years ago my family would take fishing vacations in northern Minnesota. That's what you do when you have boys. During that time however I never had to fillet a fish.

All that changed two weeks ago, and then it wasn't at the lake but on a cruise ship in the Caribbean, the Celebrity Challenger.

That's clearly not what most people do given that venue, but for me and nine others it was part of a four-hour, hands-on cooking class. Those who cruise are likely familiar with the many activities offered on a daily basis. Name it, it's there for you to do or try. This particular class was offered just once and my friend Carole Lee Randall and I jumped at the chance.

The class itself was led by Executive Chef Armand Furman, who not only knew what he was doing with amateurs but also was very patient and helpful. The menu we were to prepare included crab cakes, fried goat cheese puffs for a salad and Branzino, a popular mild white fish. Dessert was Creme Brulee, which had been made earlier because of time constraints.

Ingredients ready for a cooking class food writer Holly Ebel recently took on a cruise ship. Contributed / Holly Ebel

The class was held in a large room off the huge main kitchen and was set up with everything we needed: cutting boards, bowls, measuring spoons, stirring spoons plus all the ingredients, which included fresh crab meat, goat cheese, flour, panko, salt and pepper, lemon juice and an egg wash.

ADVERTISEMENT

A crab cake is pictured during a recent cooking class taken by food writer Holly Ebel. Contributed / Holly Ebel

We mixed up the crab cakes, paying attention to texture, formed them into patties as instructed, then set them individually on a little plate. Interestingly, we put our names on each thing we made, guaranteeing at the end we'd eat what we had prepared.

The goat cheese puffs were messy because of the egg wash, but those went quickly, and onto the crab cake plate to be cooked by staff.. The large cutting boards were then flipped over for the next event, filleting the fish.

Chef handed out thick safety gloves, rubber gloves, a dangerous looking knife and finally the fish. He went slowly and carefully, explaining the filleting process and demonstrating how to proceed.

Food writer Holly Ebel with a Branzino fish during a recent cooking class on a cruise ship. Contributed / Holly Ebel

Then it was our turn. For me, this was a time-consuming process and my two fish were a bit pathetic looking, but I did get the job done, with a little help — no injuries or cuts sustained.

Wine was being poured most of the time, so as everything was being prepared by cooks we sat down in an elegant dining room for a late — very late (3 p.m.) — lunch. It was a lively group. We felt we'd had done a great job with everything, all delicious, and we were indeed proud of our accomplishments.

This experience rivaled any other such class I've taken over the years, including Le Cordon Bleu in Paris, where one is an observer, not a participant. It was a trip highlight.

"This is meant to be an experience, not just a class," said Chef. It was.

I was part of a group of seven Minneapolis friends — six women, one husband — and during the day we mostly did tours, sat by the pool, read, or ate, ate, ate, and at dinner we met in the main dining room. There were however two special dinners we wanted to try.

ADVERTISEMENT

The first was Le Petit Chef, which I assumed was a French restaurant. It turned out to be an animated presentation experience. Everything took place on our plates and the table, with a tiny 3D French chef leading us through various phases of culinary history and events. It stopped when we were served but continued between courses — a tomato tart, a shrimp-cucumber salad, braised short ribs, a strawberry Chantilly Napoleon. It ended with an amazing fireworks display all over the table.

Our little group also signed up for the Tuscany Grill, an Italian venue with an impressive menu. It however, fell short of most of our expectations due in part to a very noisy, almost disruptive, table right behind us.

Busy as he was, I was able to get together with Chef who oversees nine restaurants, 140 cooks and a kitchen staff of 400. Total crew on the ship is close to 1,000. Passengers number over 2,000. How to feed almost 3,000 people?

"The system is very well thought out; no one ever goes hungry. In fact the system is bullet-proof," Chef said. "The menus are on a 14-day cycle though occasionally we change things because of supply issues, a problem these days. All perishables come on frozen and then slowly thawed following a very precise schedule day by day."

He added that the bakery runs 24 hours, but since everyone on the kitchen staff has a specific job to do, things go smoothly. For example, one person will put mashed potatoes on the plate, another adds the gravy, and so on down the line until servers take it to the diners.

"It can be organized chaos but it works," he said.

Are there passenger favorites?

"The beginning days of the cruise most order either steak, salmon or chicken," he replied.

ADVERTISEMENT

I did notice a fish course other than salmon was always included. The shopping list is impressive: roughly 600 lbs. of butter, 250,000 eggs and 170,000 lbs. of fresh fruits and vegetables for the voyage.

This was my first time on a ship this size, and I was impressed with how efficient and well-run everything was. The only down-side was the epic cold I came home with. It was worth it.

Celebrity crab cakes

1/4 cup mayonnaise

1/2 cup fresh crab meat

1 egg, beaten

1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice

1/2 teaspoon lemon zest

1/8 teaspoon cayenne

1 teaspoon chopped chives

1 teaspoon chopped tarragon

1 teaspoon Old Bay seasoning

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1/8 teaspoon black pepper

2 cups Panko crumbs.

Mix all ingredients together except the Panko. Form into a patty (or patties). Coat with Panko. Chill for several hours to keep from falling apart when frying. Fry on each side for 2 minutes or until outside is crispy.

Goat cheese puffs

1/2 lb. goat cheese

1 cup seasoned flour

1 cup Panko

2 eggs for egg wash

Make small balls out of the goat cheese, dip in flour, then egg wash, then Panko. Deep fry until golden brown. Place 2-3 alongside a green salad seasoned with a balsamic dressing. (To make egg wash, put 2 eggs in a small bowl, add a tablespoon of water or milk, and mix well.)

Post Bulletin food writer Holly Ebel knows what’s cookin’. Send comments or story tips to life@postbulletin.com .