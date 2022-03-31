Read Today's Paper Thursday, March 31
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle

Historic Pill Hill home for sale at $2.1 million

The home has seen few renovations throughout its 93 years, but has had a few features introduced, such as an outdoor pizza brick oven and a secret wine cellar.

831-9th-Avenue-SW-Rochester-MN-55902-6157195-image1.jpg
The front entrance to the $2.1 million home at 831 9th Ave. SW in Rochester.
Contributed / Edina Reality
Erich Fisher
By Erich Fisher
March 31, 2022 08:54 AM
Share

ROCHESTER — While not visible from the road, there’s a $2.1 million home for sale hidden behind a treeline in Southwest Rochester.

The 93-year-old home at 831 Ninth Ave. SW on Pill Hill, three blocks away from its realtor, Marion Kleinberg of Edina Realty. She’s lived next to the home for “many years” and still remembers walking up the long driveway and seeing the home for the first time.

“There’s just a gracious Tudor home unexpectedly at the end of the driveway behind the wrought iron gate,” Kleinberg said.

The house sits on a one-acre lot and is 5,041 square-feet.

Despite the age of the five-bedroom, five-bath, two-story home, Kleinberg said its character has stayed intact throughout the years.

ADVERTISEMENT

831-9th-Avenue-SW-Rochester-MN-55902-6157195-image2.jpg
The Southwest Rochester home at 831 9th Ave. SW sits on a 1-acre lot and is 5,041 square feet.
Contributed / Edina Reality

“The thing that makes it stand out the most is that everyone who has lived there has cared for it very well, especially the current owner,” she said. “Nobody has made any effort to change its character. Its character has been beautifully, beautifully preserved… So really, it’s the same house that it has always been and that is very often not the case with these old homes.”

Also Read
Mayo Clinic Suit
Lifestyle
How to join this not-so-hidden Mayo Clinic club? Don the plaid
Mayo Clinic colleagues Zachary Fogarty, Briant Fruth and Drew Seisler decided to wear the same plaid suit and tie for their staff directory photos in 2016 and call themselves the "Mayo Clinic Distinguished Gentlemen of Mayo Clinic." Other employees noticed this and have donned the jacket and tie for their photos to get in on the joke.
March 29, 2022 02:54 PM
 · 
By  Erich Fisher
Tyler Jacob.png
Local
'I'm just so thankful he's safe': Winona man detained by Russian troops has been released
Tyler Jacob was held for almost two weeks after he was caught while trying to flee Ukraine.
March 25, 2022 05:50 PM
 · 
By  Erich Fisher
“Just Peace" gathering for Ukraine
Local
Mayor Kim Norton, Rochester residents gather at Peace Plaza to show support of Ukraine
Roughly 40 people stood in the pouring rain to listen to one another speak on how they can help show their support for the people of Ukraine.
March 22, 2022 09:00 PM
 · 
By  Erich Fisher

The home was built by a Mayo Clinic doctor in 1929 and later owned by Dr. Bruce Douglas, another Mayo doctor, before being owned by its most recent owners.

The house, while two stories, features four levels with a lower level that has a “huge” room called the lodge. Kleinberg said the lodge is a log lot with real timber log lines. She said it's a tradition for visitors to carve their initials into the log. One of those initials belongs to famous 1920s American boxer Jack Dempsey, who was the World Heavyweight Champion from 1919 to 1926.

The home also has a livable attic that has enough space to hold two bedrooms, Kleinberg said.

No major renovations have been made to it, but the previous owners added a few features that have added to the home's value, such as an outdoor brick oven pizza and a secret wine cellar with apparently a secret entrance that’s stumped its potential buyers.

831-9th-Avenue-SW-Rochester-MN-55902-6157195-image51.jpg
The secret wine cellar at the 831 9th Ave. SW Rochester home for sale.
Contributed / Edina Realty

“Every person who’s come to look at the house, I’ve told them they have to find the wine cellar,” she said. “They’re pretty good about finding it, but they can’t figure out how to open the door.”

The combination of the house’s historic character and updated features makes this Pill Hill home a “perfect” fit for a modern family in Kleinberg’s eyes.

“It’s unlike any house I think in Rochester,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pill Hill home for sale
1/14: An inside look at the $2.1 million home for sale at 831 9th Ave. SW in Rochester.
Pill Hill home for sale
2/14: An inside look at the $2.1 million home for sale at 831 9th Ave. SW in Rochester.
Pill Hill home for sale
3/14: An inside look at the $2.1 million home for sale at 831 9th Ave. SW in Rochester.
Pill Hill home for sale
4/14: An inside look at the $2.1 million home for sale at 831 9th Ave. SW in Rochester.
Pill Hill home for sale
5/14: An inside look at the $2.1 million home for sale at 831 9th Ave. SW in Rochester.
Pill Hill home for sale
6/14: An inside look at the $2.1 million home for sale at 831 9th Ave. SW in Rochester.
Pill Hill home for sale
7/14: An inside look at the $2.1 million home for sale at 831 9th Ave. SW in Rochester.
Pill Hill home for sale
8/14: An inside look at the $2.1 million home for sale at 831 9th Ave. SW in Rochester.
Pill Hill home for sale
9/14: An inside look at the $2.1 million home for sale at 831 9th Ave. SW in Rochester.
Pill Hill home for sale
10/14: An inside look at the $2.1 million home for sale at 831 9th Ave. SW in Rochester.
Pill Hill home for sale
11/14: An inside look at the $2.1 million home for sale at 831 9th Ave. SW in Rochester.
Pill Hill home for sale
12/14: An inside look at the $2.1 million home for sale at 831 9th Ave. SW in Rochester.
Pill Hill home for sale
13/14: An inside look at the $2.1 million home for sale at 831 9th Ave. SW in Rochester.
Pill Hill home for sale
14/14: An inside look at the $2.1 million home for sale at 831 9th Ave. SW in Rochester.

Related Topics: ROCHESTERREAL ESTATEHOME AND GARDEN
What to read next
033022.F.FF.LOSTITALIAN.1.jpg
Members Only
Lifestyle
Elegant, easy and exquisite, these potatoes are the right choice for an Easter side
"Home with the Lost Italian" food columnist Sarah Nasello says her recipe for duchess potatoes will impress any dinner guest.
March 30, 2022 07:15 AM
 · 
By  Sarah Nasello
cinnamon.rolls.jpg
Lifestyle
Adventures with baby chicks and a visit from Aunt Lovina
It’s a windy, rainy morning, and the temperature is around 44 degrees. Son Joseph got a call saying he won’t have to work today because of the rain. They have no inside work as of now.
March 29, 2022 01:30 PM
 · 
By  Lovina Eicher
Dave Says — Dave Ramsey column sig
Lifestyle
Stronger and in good financial shape
Set aside the windfall from a divorce settlement for at least a year.
March 29, 2022 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Dave Ramsey
HelloFresh
Lifestyle
Meals by mail put the kit in your kitchen
Though currently in a period of adjustment, these services offer subscribers high-quality ingredients and menus created by professional chefs and nutritionists. Right now is a good time to give one of them a try.
March 29, 2022 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Holly Ebel