Hope is like a glass of water in the desert of hard days

If hope can be shared, I recently acquired a hearty helping through my friend and pastor colleague, Karen. She’s a congregational leader in Wisconsin. During a chat, she was buoyant with encouraging stories about God’s work in the world.

There was no cynicism in the tone of her voice. During the call, I could sense my own hope reserves building back up, and when we said goodbye, I knew the brief time had granted me a fresh perspective.

Karen’s hope was, for me, a big glass of water in the desert. After our hour together, I was refreshed and could again sense the beauty, possibility and wonder all around. My parched perspective was rehydrated.

Such emotional dehydration is apparently widespread. A recent Gallup poll revealed that job unhappiness is currently at an all-time high in the United States. Their “State of the Global Workplace” survey highlighted many noteworthy trends. Only 33% of people in the workforce described feeling engaged in their efforts. Fifty percent described experiencing stress on a daily basis.

A variety of factors are contributing to such high dissatisfaction, and it’s impossible to remedy the situation in one fell swoop. Over the last two years, we’ve witnessed unfathomable loss and chaos created by the pandemic. We’ve also had a front row seat to inequity and injustice here and abroad. We’ve watched politicians, neighbors and family members speak and act in ways that cause harm. We’re tired and thirsty; we’re wondering what comes next.

These reflections were wandering around in my heart when Karen appeared. Her attitude and way of being reminded me that even in complicated times, we can keep choosing to live in a spirit of generosity and compassion. Perhaps this is hope, the capacity to keep contributing toward the goodness that’s possible even in challenging terrain.

If your hope reserves are plentiful as of late, don’t be afraid to share it with others. Your ability to express grounded, wise hope is an encouragement to those around you. You’re carrying water for the rest of us, and someday, we’ll carry water for you.

If you’re on the other end of the continuum, trying to discern up from down, good from bad, and day from night, take some deep breaths and grant yourself a heaping measure of kindness. You’re likely exhausted because we’re living in a time of absurdity and brokenness. It’s not just you; many are stressed and sad and disengaged.

If you happen to see or hear or smell or taste hope, lean in. Notice it. If you see someone twinkle a bit, stand closer. These are the hope-bearers, and they’re generally very willing to share. Grab a sip and rehydrate. Keep going. Amid the absurdity and brokenness, there is also such radiant beauty. Thanks be to God that we can take turns remembering and sharing this eternal truth.

"Holy Everything" is a weekly column by Emily Carson. She is a Lutheran pastor. Visit her website emilyannecarson.com .