Hot collectibles in 2022 at area malls and shops

The last column for the year and time to check in with a few local antique malls and shops to see what was hot in 2022 and if some will remain hot into 2023.

Erica Thilges at New Generations of Harmony in says, “The items we expected to stay hot over 2022 like Pyrex, cast iron, crocks and blow molds remained popular. We were pleasantly surprised to see a surge in sales of glassware this year. Colored depression glass, Viking swung glass, Fenton Moon & Stars and uranium glass were all big sellers. We can't wait to see what our customers start collecting next year.”

Chris Rand Kujath at the Old River Valley Antique Mall in Stewartvile says, “Some of the hot items for 2022 were cast iron pans, Coleman lanterns, hunting knives, advertising signs, jewelry. Also seasonal items like Halloween and Christmas decor, vintage clothes and plaid items.”

Becky Meyers at Bee Balm in Harmony, told me, “For hot items in 2022, it can be a little hard to say because so much of what we have is one-of-a-kind. But certain items like blue canning jars, metal recipe tins (from Chein or Ohio Art, etc), casseroles from Corningware, Pyrex, Fire King; those all tend to move. Well made wood primitives like old crates, advertising crates, barrels, etc., are another item that tends to move quickly.”

Laurie Rucker of St. Charles and owner of Vintage Treasures and Home Decor, says, “For the ladies — Vintage clothing, purses, jewelry mostly rings and brooches. For the men — gas and oil signs, and cans, (brewery memorabilia) especially Hamm's and Grain Belt, and old tools and license plates. For the home decorators — primitive bowls and baskets, crates and kitchen gadgets, mirrors, clocks and lots of old books. Architectural salvage — corbels and old porch columns. I expect the same for next year.”

Bonnie Wegg at B&B's Fremont Store in Fremont, says, “Most of the home decor items were hot sellers. It has been very busy. With lots of hot sellers. My best consignors made home decor items. I am guessing next year will be the same.”

Carol and Dave Thouin at The Backyard Flea, a seasonal shop in Spring Valley, says, “We have found that many of our refurbish crafts have sold well this year, like our teapot bird houses, elephant oil can planters, wooden trees and milk can fountains. Rustic tables, chairs, garden benches, and distressed flannel shirts have been good sellers, too. Of course galvanized farm items and washtubs are typically sought after every year, especially during spring planting season.”

A bit of colored glass from Christmas holidays to Valentine's Day red and onto March with greens can be found at New Generations of Harmony, Minnesota. Contributed

Carol Loshek at The Cottage Cupboard an Occasional shop in Winona, adds, “Our solar porch pot lights were very popular at all our sales this year. Quilted items sell well, rustic tin containers and handmade ornaments.”

Shayna Dais at the occasional shop The Rusty Bucket in Winona, says, “We see that embroidered dish towels, old or new, are always a good sellers. Decorator pillows have been popular along with quilts, homemade or manufactured. Smaller repurposed furniture pieces are also popular. We believe these items will continue to be popular in 2023.”

Finally, Jenna Lubinski at The Refinery Co. in Winona, tells us that 2022 was a big year for modern classic and will continue into 2023. "The mix of modern updated items with a classic twist. Wicker items were a sought after item. The natural texture of wicker in homes, parties or special occasions add a beautiful element to any space," she says. "The other big 2022 items this year was mid-century modern furniture with clean lines, solid well built pieces with beautiful wood grain. I had the pleasure of finishing some upgraded pieces this year, and look forward to what 2023 will bring. What I’m hoping to see more of and can’t wait to see rooms that add new and old together, a beautiful declutter moment where a space is filled with items that have purpose and meaning. Timeless side tables passed down from your grandmas collection paired with textures, mixed pillow patterns and items people love and treasure.”

The mix of wicker and mid-century to modern classic wood items found at The Refinery Co. in Winona. These items may just be in your grandmother or mother's collection and need a little reconditioning. Contributed

Sandy Erdman is a Winona-based freelance writer and certified appraiser concentrating on vintage, antique and collectible items. Send comments and story suggestions to Sandy at life@postbulletin.com .