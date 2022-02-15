How about a big bowl of (slurp)

If these past weeks haven't been perfect soup weather, I don't know what is.

Whether it has five or 15 ingredients, from a can or home-made, it fills all sorts of needs on a cold day — warmth, comfort, not unlike wrapping up in a warm blanket.

While favorites are chicken noodle (always), tomato and a hearty vegetable soup, new combinations and flavors can introduce you to all sorts of things every bit as good as our old favorites.

The seasons also influence our soup choices. A thick, cold gazpacho in July is perfect, but you likely wouldn't choose it in February.

Soups are also one of the easiest things to make, starting with a broth or homemade stock or just water from the tap. Add chosen ingredients and simmer for a half-hour or all day. A restaurant in Bangkok has been simmering a soup for 45 years.

That, however, is not on our soup agenda.

The world of soups is a big one — just pick up any soup cookbook of which there are legions — and you'll see.

Soups fall into three categories: a clear soup, thick soup and specialty soups, like those made with unusual ingredients. That might also include those with flavors reflecting their heritage like Russian borscht, Spanish gazpacho, Chinese wonton, Japanese miso and French onion.

Another plus with soups is that in making them you can adjust to your taste — more of this, less of that.

It is important to pay attention to the combination of flavors you are adding to your soup pot. Just about anything can go into the pot for a vegetable soup, though I would caution from adding distinctive favors like brussels sprouts, cauliflower or broccoli. They have their own soups anyway and can cancel or clash with the other flavors. Ingredients should complement and keep their identity.

Soups have been a favorite for literally centuries, including chicken soup. For centuries it was called "slurp" for obvious reasons, with the word evolving into "soup," though no one is sure when or where.

Our pantries are likely well-stocked with canned varieties and for that, thanks go to a Campbell chemist in 1897. Campbell's remains a top selling brand of canned soups in America with it's chicken noodle, introduced in 1934, cream of mushroom (you can't make a casserole without it) and tomato leading the way.

Today seems like a good day to make a soup, like vegetable. If you have a home-made broth that's a great start, but ready-to-use broths in a box are fine too — vegetable, chicken or beef. Don't have broth? Using water is also an option.

Start with celery, onions and carrots and saute those in olive oil for about 4 minutes. If using beef or poultry, add it, whatever vegetables you want and the broth. Vegetables should all be roughly the same size so they cook in the same amount of time.

Bring to a simmer and keep adding whatever strikes you — crushed tomatoes, beans, corn. Remember: It's cook's choice. Pay attention to the seasonings — too much will overwhelm.

If you use any sort of pasta, add it in the last 15 minutes of cooking.

Soups can simmer for half an hour or several hours. They are a perfect make-ahead meal as the flavor develops and intensifies the next day.

But don't take my word on what makes a good pot of soup.

Chef Youness Bojji and his wife Amber gave free soup and winter wear to whoever needed it every Monday during December. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Chef Bojji, owner of Chez Bojji, is known for his soups and his generosity in distributing them during the holidays.

What makes a good soup, I asked, expecting a long list of do's and don'ts.

I got a one word answer: "Love. That's what makes a good soup. The most important ingredient is love."

The chef is correct.

TOMATO SOUP WITH BREAD

1/4 cup olive oil

1 large onion, sliced

2 cloves garlic, peeled and chopped

Salt and freshly ground pepper

3 cups cored, peeled, seeded and chopped tomatoes (or 2 cans chopped, diced tomatoes)

2 cups chicken stock, tomato liquid or water, or a combination, warmed

1/2 loaf (or more) day-old French bread, torn or cut into cubes and dried

1/2 cup roughly chopped fresh basil leaves

Turn heat to medium and in a deep saucepan add onion and garlic. Season with salt and pepper and cook, stirring, until garlic is fragrant and onion starts to soften, about 5 minutes. Add tomatoes , then liquid, and simmer about 10-15 minutes. Stir in bread and simmer a minute more. Take off heat, check seasonings, adjusting if necessary. Let sit until bread is saturated with the soup, about 10 minutes. Stir in basil and portion into bowls. Garnish with grated Parmesan cheese. Makes 4 servings.

TACO SOUP

This is a first cousin to chili.

2 teaspoons olive oil

1 1/4 lbs. ground beef

1 medium onion, chopped

2 garlic cloves, minced

2 14.5 cans tomatoes with green chilies

1 14-oz. can beef broth

1 8-oz. can tomato sauce

1 tablespoon chili powder

1 teaspoon cumin

3/4 teaspoon paprika

1/4 teaspoon dried oregano

1/3 cup chopped cilantro

1 tablespoon fresh lime juice

Salt and pepper to taste

1 1/2 cups frozen corn

1 14.5 oz. can black beans, drained and rinsed

1 14.5 can pinto beans, drained and rinsed

Toppings: Shredded Mexican blend cheese, chopped green or red onions, diced avocado and corn tortilla chips.

Heat a large pot over medium high and drizzle with oil. Add ground beef along with onion, crumbling and stirring the meat until browned. Drain fat. Stir in tomatoes, broth, tomato sauce, all the seasonings and salt and pepper .(Double up chili powder and cumin, if desired.) Cover with lid and simmer for 30 minutes. Add corn, both beans and cook until heated through. Add 1/2 cup water to thin soup, if desired. Stir in cilantro and lime. Serve warm with toppings.

WILD RICE SOUP

All Minnesotans need this.

3/4 cup uncooked wild rice

6 cups chicken broth

1 1/2 cups chopped carrots

1/2 cup chopped celery

1/2 cup chopped onion

4 tablespoons butter

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1 to 2 cups half-and-half

2 to 3 cups chopped, cooked chicken

In a large pot combine 4 cups of the chicken broth, wild rice, carrots, onion and celery. Bring to a boil, lower heat. Simmer, covered, for one hour or until rice is tender. Melt butter in a medium sauce pan. Then add flour, salt and pepper and whisk until thickened, then add the remianing 2 cups of broth.. Whisk to get out any lumps, then add the half-and-half to the rice and stir in the chicken.

Hearty and delicious, perfect for a cold Minnesota day.

