How light travels and what we see in the night sky

What you see in the night sky is not always reality. There are many illusions up there. Whenever you gaze upon the starry sky you do not see the stars in real-time. You’re actually staring into the past in varying degrees. Everyone knows that the stars we see at night are far away. Trying to express those distances in miles involves using values in the trillions.

It’s easier to express stellar distance in light years which, if you do the math — 186,000 miles a second, 31.5 million seconds per year — is about 6 trillion miles for just one light year. On average, most of the stars you see in the heavens with just your naked eye are anywhere from around 10 light-years to about 3,000 light-years distant.

Alkaid, the star at the end of the handle of the Big Dipper, is 101 light-years away, or about 606 trillion miles. The light from Alkaid has taken 101 years just to reach our eyes. That's nothing compared to Deneb, the bright star marking the tail of the constellation Cygnus the Swan, flying high in the evening southwestern heavens right now. Deneb is about 1,500 light-years away, so when see Deneb tonight, we're seeing that star circa 500 A.D.

Cygnus the Swan dives in the western sky. Contributed

The question I get asked a lot is whether some of the stars you see in the night sky may not be around anymore. Are we just seeing the light from a star that’s met its maker in the past? Have they already blown up in a colossal supernova explosion, as in the case of super massive stars, or have they shrunk into white dwarfs? Rest assured that 99.9999% of the stars you can see with your eyes or a small telescope are still alive and kicking. The lifetime of a fully functioning star at the very minimum is 2 billion years and there’s no way, no matter how many carrots you eat, that you’ll see a star with your naked eye that is 2 billion light-years away. All those shiners in the celestial dome are still there.

Another major illusion in the sky is that the stars you see are single stars sitting alone in space. Most of them are actually star systems. Some are binary stars, where two stars revolve around each other. Some may be triple, quadruplet, quintuplet, or even more multiples of stars within a single system, with all of the member stars orbiting around each other in sometimes very complicated cosmic dances. Our sun is all by itself; the exception rather than the rule.

There are also double stars in the sky that aren’t members of the same stellar family but instead are stars that just happen to be in the same line of sight from Earth. They’re called optical doubles, and a great example is in the handle of the Big Dipper. The middle star of the handle that you see right away is Mizar, but if you look just above and slightly to the left of Mizar, you’ll see a dimmer star called Alcor. Physically they have nothing to do with each other but a just in the same line of sight.

Mike Lynch is an amateur astronomer and professional broadcast meteorologist for WCCO Radio in Minneapolis/St. Paul and is author of the book, “Stars, a Month by Month Tour of the Constellations” published by Adventure Publications. Send questions to mikewlynch@comcast.net .

The Rochester Astronomy Club welcomes new members and puts on public star parties. Their website is rochesterskies.org .