Hubbell House: What's old is new again

Anything that's 166 years old is due for a face-lift, right?

Though it wasn't the first in those many years, The Hubbell House in Mantorville has been renovated, and after a closure of many months is open once again and as busy as ever.

The latest update was supervised by the Powers Ventures Group, the new owners adding it to their properties: Canadian Honker, Mayowood Stone Barn, the Rochester Event Center (and Bunny's Coconut Cake). Often renovations can turn a space into something totally different, almost unrecognizable. Not so here. The feeling of comfort, the warmth and the atmosphere created over decades by the Pappas family have barely changed. It still feels like The Hubbell House.

Head Bartender at the Hubbell House, Leo Knight, cuts limes on the newly rennovated bar area on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 in Mantorville. Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin

Most of what was done was shown and explained to me by Joe Powers Jr., the on-site owner, and Bob Yanish, the general manager. The biggest do-over was the kitchen, which was demolished, top to bottom, one end to the other. Spaces and surfaces were enlarged and re-aligned with all new top-of-the line appliances. This included cook tops, ovens, freezers and refrigerators. Also important was the addition of a large counter/island open at both ends to allow waitstaff efficient access to the dining areas. Storage areas were also expanded. The bar was also rebuilt.

All of this construction was accomplished in record time, from last January when the first sledge hammer landed until it opened for business again on May 10.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Crews were working almost around the clock," explained Powers.

A significant staff addition is Ruth Wendler, a Level 3 sommelier. In the world of wine, that is a very high standing. Both Yanish and Powers stressed her expertise in establishing both a wine list and a wine cellar.

"We're also planning wine tastings and wine dinners within the next few months," said Yanish.

If you're worried that some of your favorites will be off the menu, don't. Obviously some items are missing due to availability and cost, but the old favorites are there: garlic toasts, au gratin potatoes, Hubbell House chopped salad, onion rings and the famous bread pudding.

Portraits of the original owners of the Hubbell House, the Pappas, hang on the wall of the newly rennovated restaurant in Mantorville on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin

Also still on the menu are the jumbo shrimp, an entree served both here and at Michael's for over 75 years. Walleye, salmon and lobster tails are also available. Then there are the classic steak cuts including a 14-oz slice of prime rib served every evening from 5 p.m. until it's gone. Barbecue ribs are there along with pork chops. New is a combination of ribs and fried chicken (I had that).

Many will be surprised to see liver and onions on the menu as well. Chef Dave Leino is in charge and has been there since 2018. His experience ranges from cooking at Grand Teton Lodge to a riverboat and at Willow Creek Golf Course. Overall it's a solid Midwestern menu that attracts diners from all around the area including the Twin Cities. From Rochester it's at most 25 minutes.

Clearly, The Hubbell House is entering a new era with the passing of the ownership from the Pappas family to the Powers. Paul and Irene Pappas purchased the property in 1946 setting a high standard in atmosphere, service and cuisine, which son Don carried on. He is still involved as a consultant while daughter Alaina Pappas-Mitchell works the front.

The Hubbell House is located at 502 N. Main St., Mantorville. To make reservations call 507-635-2331. Hours are Tuesday through Wednesday, 3:30 to 8., Fridays and Saturdays 11-9 and Sundays 11-8. Closed Mondays.

ADVERTISEMENT

Post Bulletin food writer Holly Ebel knows what’s cookin’. Send comments or story tips to life@postbulletin.com .

The Hubbell House located in Mantorville has undergone major rennovations, here, a sign marking the parking lot behind the building built in 1854 on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin

Melissa Whiteaker, a cook for Hubbell House in Mantorville, readies shrimp in the newly rennovated kitchen on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin

Wall art at the Hubbell House in Mantorville on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin

Dante Vitullo readies a margarita and two beers for customers at the Hubbell House in Mantorville on July 6, 2022. Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin