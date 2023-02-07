99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, February 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Hugged by clothing

Laura Meihofer’s attire driven by function and comfort.

Your Style - Laura Meihofer
Laura Meihofer on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
By Jeanette Caban
February 07, 2023 06:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Laura Meihofer made her way to Rochester in 2009 for doctorate degree training at Mayo Clinic. Now a private practice practitioner with a specific focus on the pelvic floor, she carries out a considerate and light-hearted approach with her patients.

“I love to make people laugh," she says. "I do it every day at my job where I often hold space for a lot of pain and healing. Being able to help people find joy and laughter is just the best.”

Her spirited demeanor can also be seen in her style. “I don't want to take life so seriously and what I wear should reflect that.”

Also Read
The Chocolate Shoppe
Lifestyle
Sweets for your sweetie
Food writer Holly Ebel says with Valentine's Day approaching, it's time to think sweet thoughts and purchase some sweet treats from special shops around the region.
February 07, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Holly Ebel
Hometown Opera Company
Arts and Entertainment
Hometown Opera brings classical style to Rochester
Kate Rogers hopes her love of opera catches on with music lovers in the Med City.
February 07, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  John Sievers
Frozen River outdoor screen.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Winona's Frozen River Film Fest features nearly 50 films in zero degrees
The Frozen River Film Festival is underway and wraps up with free workshops and an awards ceremony Feb. 12.
February 06, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed

She enjoys pastimes that require being active to include skiing, weightlifting, hiking and playing hockey.

How do you sum up your style?

ADVERTISEMENT

Functionally fun with splashes of color.

Life motto?

Slowly but surely.

Does your profession impact the way you dress?

As a physical therapist, having clothing that moves with me is key. When I used to work in a business casual setting, I split my fair share of pants. Now everything I wear has to pass a squat test.

What do you think makes your style unique?

I like to include things that are visually appealing but also not necessarily a slap in your face as fashion-forward or trendy. To me this means really interesting jewelry, funky-shaped glasses, pants with zippers at the ankles, or a vintage blazer. I aim to sprinkle these items in so when people find them on me it is a treat to the eye. Also for me this is really joyful.

Your Style - Laura Meihofer
Laura Meihofer on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

How has your style evolved over the years?

ADVERTISEMENT

I used to just follow whatever I saw celebrities doing but would get knock offs. I mean I was wearing Uggs with jean shorts in true Britney Spears fashion. Then after graduate school I thought I needed to look a certain way, cue my business casual era. Now I value the ability to move, clothes that will last a lifetime, and things that I genuinely enjoy putting on my body.

Favorite current trends?

I am really enjoying the return of Princess Diana fashion, specifically bike shorts with oversized sweaters and blazers.

Any trends that you think should stay in their respective era?

Low rise jeans can stay in their era. I was part of the generation where it was trendy to have a whale tale, aka your thong showing. I hated that.

What’s a clothing purchase of yours that is worth the rave?

Every single body suit, or “onesies” as I refer to them. They can be dressed up or dressed down. It’s a clothing time that feels like second skin and I am empowered with that sensation.

Any sentimental items you often sport?

ADVERTISEMENT

I have several of my mom’s blazers. She has Alzheimers and doesn't know me anymore, so wearing her blazers makes me feel like she is giving me a hug.

How does hair and/or makeup play into your get-ready routine?

I am obsessed with my hair. It is the indication of which mode I am in. If it is work or active, I need it managed. But if I am ready to kick back and be fun/flirtatious, then it is down and flowing. I like to keep my makeup simple.I actually have always identified as a tomboy. So I again want a great look that is approachable and functional.

Most surprising thing in your closet?

Nipple pasties! More people need these. For such a long time, as a larger-chested person, I was like ‘I can't wear this’ and ‘I can't wear that.’ But then at some point I was like you know what, I can. So I stick my little petals on and the days I do that end up being the days filled with the best memories.

Any items you just can't seem to part with?

Sweaters. I have so many. I say any clothing that gives you a hug is clothing you should keep.

Favorite cold weather items?

Any layering item – sweater, scarf, wool blazer, chunky socks, etc. I hate being cold so having items that can keep me toasty but visually interesting is key.

Fill in the blank: You know you live in Minnesota when _______ .

You not only think about the thickness of your coat but also the length. I finally bit the bullet and purchased a sleeping bag coat. Best decision ever.

Parting advice for others in the

Figure out your color palette and then only purchase clothing within that range. I just started this last year and man has it saved me money. Something might be cute but it just doesn't have the colors that will look good on me or cohesive within my collection so then I pass. Also don't hold onto things out of guilt that someone gave it to you or the idea that you might fit into it or use it for a specific occasion. If you don't love it, pass it on.

Your Style - Laura Meihofer
Laura Meihofer on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Your Style - Laura Meihofer
Laura Meihofer on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Your Style - Laura Meihofer
Laura Meihofer on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Your Style - Laura Meihofer
Laura Meihofer on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Your Style - Laura Meihofer
Laura Meihofer on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Do you know someone who has unique style? Send nominations to life@postbulletin.com with "Your Style" in the subject line.

Related Topics: FASHIONYOUR STYLEROCHESTER
By Jeanette Caban
What To Read Next
Facts about potatoes
Lifestyle
Fielding Questions: Planting potatoes in a barrel, rabbit-proof plants, tomato blossom end rot
This week, gardening columnist Don Kinzler fields questions about planting potatoes, rabbit-resistant shrubs, and how to prevent tomato blossom end rot.
February 04, 2023 09:01 AM
 · 
By  Don Kinzler
Many gardeners pursue special interests, such as growing and collecting ornamental grasses. David Samson / The Forum
Lifestyle
Forum gardening columnist talks yard and garden trends for 2023
Trends include vegetable gardens in raised pods and a continuing surge in using native plants and grasses.
February 04, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Don Kinzler
Kladkakka1.jpg
Lifestyle
Kladdkaka, also known as chocolate sticky cake, is the perfect cake for Valentine’s Day, or any day
With its soft and gooey center surrounded by a crisp exterior, kladdkaka is the perfect cross between a brownie and a molten lava cake.
February 01, 2023 07:24 AM
 · 
By  Sarah Nasello
Your Style - Becky Montpetit
Lifestyle
A champion for Rochester
Becky Montpetit runs the resource website RochesterLocal.com, and also keeps tabs on the goings on in the Twin Cities.
February 01, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Anne Murphy