SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, July 19

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Husband wants to get off track and take a trip, wife not so sure

Columnist Dave Ramsey says work first, play later and you'll get those finances under control.

Dave Says — Dave Ramsey column sig
Opinion by Dave Ramsey
July 19, 2022 07:30 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Dear Dave,

My husband and I have a beginner emergency fund set aside, and we’re working on paying off $30,000 in credit card debt and two cars in Baby Step 2. He would also like us to start putting money aside for a couple of trips and a few other things we have always wanted. This makes me nervous, because we have made so much progress over the last year in getting control of our finances, paying off debt and living on a budget. I understand wanting something to look forward to, but I would hate to see us slow down when we are doing so well. How do you feel about this?

Also Read
Poetry
Arts and Entertainment
Poem: Elemental
A poem from Rochester's poet laureate.
July 19, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Susan McMillan
Baseball Scores Results graphic
Prep
Legion baseball results for Monday, July 18, 2022
A scoreboard of baseball games.
July 18, 2022 09:53 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports

— Marie

Dear Marie,

Okay, so you have two car payments hanging over your heads, plus a bunch of credit card debt, and your husband wants to throw saving for toys and vacations into the mix? I’m sure he’s a good guy, and he has obviously been on-board with your financial overhaul so far, but I wouldn’t recommend doing this.

ADVERTISEMENT

The reason people are successful following my plan is because I teach common sense methods, wrapped up in unbridled, scorched-earth intensity. There’s a process here. There’s an idea combined with passion. And when you plug into it full force, you’re going to move in a positive direction so quickly it’ll make your head spin.

You know how I say personal finance is 80% behavior and only 20% head knowledge? It’s true. Behaviors have to change. The more dramatically they change, the better the results and the faster you progress. But if you don’t plug into it, you’ll fall back into the same old things.

It’s okay to save up for a trip or buy some fun stuff in the general philosophy of life. But getting out of debt, and having control of your finances should come first. Remember when you were a kid, and you had to finish your dinner or clean up your room before going out to play? That’s what I teach. Work first, play later.

Trust me. It’ll pay off in the long run.

— Dave.

Dave Ramsey is a personal money-management expert, a bestselling author and host of the nationally syndicated radio program “The Dave Ramsey Show,” which is heard locally on KROC-AM. For more financial advice, visit daveramsey.com .

Related Topics: MONEY AND FINANCEASK DAVEDAVE RAMSEY
What to read next
Edible Flowers
Lifestyle
Edible flowers taste blooming good
Food writer Holly Ebel says add a little flower to your recipes for unique flavors.
July 19, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Holly Ebel
Your Style - Antinea Ascione
Exclusive
Lifestyle
Classic with a hint of Grace: Antinea Ascione
From the Regency era to house dresses, Antinea Ascione's style focuses on feeling comfort with some class.
July 16, 2022 12:30 PM
 · 
By  Anne Murphy
Holy Everything — Emily Carson column sig
Lifestyle
Simple tasks sometimes remind us of what we can control
Columnist Emily Carson says a little office rearranging generated a fresh perspective on the world, or at least a small part of it.
July 16, 2022 11:30 AM
 · 
By  Emily Carson
Poplar July 16, 2022.jpg
Lifestyle
Poplar problems, purslane control, pea planting pointers
"Fielding Questions" columnist Don Kinzler replies to a reader concerned his cottonwood is dying prematurely.
July 16, 2022 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Don Kinzler