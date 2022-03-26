Read Today's Paper Saturday, March 26
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Exclusive
Lifestyle

I want to look 'approachable and easygoing'

Your Style - Brett Applegath
Brett Applegath on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
By Anne Murphy
March 26, 2022 07:00 AM
Share

For all practical purposes, Brett Applegath is a man for every season, even though he has his favorites. And he is Minnesotan through and through.

Born and raised in Rochester, Applegath graduated from Century High School in 2011. “I continued my education at University of Minnesota Duluth where I graduated with both accounting and finance degrees,” he said. “Currently, I work at IBM in Rochester in Finance and Operations.

“In the spring, I spend my time as the head coach of the Century High School lacrosse team. In my spare time, I enjoy being outside, either on a lake fishing or in the woods hunting. My wife Allie and I also enjoy spending time with our dog, Nola, at the family cabin during the summers. Nola is a mini Australian shepherd and is active like me.”

Applegath added that although he doesn’t welcome the temperatures of winter as much as those of spring, summer and even fall, he finds positives in every time of year here, both in Rochester and outside of the city.

Your Style - Brett Applegath
Brett Applegath on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

How do you describe your style?

ADVERTISEMENT

Multifaceted. Professional when needed, but mostly casual.

How has your style changed since you were in high school?

Being an athlete growing up, I always wore team apparel. Now I wear Nike and Under Armour brands, but no favorite teams.

As a working professional, I also like to wear button-ups. But don't get me wrong. I still love to wear comfortable clothes more than anything.

Also Read
Day in History graphic
Community
1947: Gas prices jump to 23.5 cents a gallon
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
March 26, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
Zach.Wiese.Grizzlies.jpg
Sports
Wiese finds redemption, lifts Rochester Grizzlies into national semifinals
Zach Wiese made 26 saves, just 48 hours after a disappointing performance in the North American 3 Hockey League's Fraser Cup national tournament opener. His strong effort helped the Rochester Grizzlies beat the Gillette Wild 4-2 and earn a spot in the national semifinals.
March 25, 2022 08:16 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
051521-JOHN-MARSHALL-HIGH-SCHOOL-07369.jpg
Local
Updating John Marshall will cost more than building some of the district's newest schools
The project will take place over the course of three summers and cost more than $45 million.
March 25, 2022 05:16 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer

Has COVID changed your approach to style in any way?

Sweatpants are always king. While working from home, athleisure became my new favorite thing.

Otherwise, what does your work wear tend to look like?

Normally, jeans and a polo.

ADVERTISEMENT

And what about at the lake or in the woods?

Outside of work, I like to wear outdoor brands – a.k.a. anything from Scheels.

What do you hope your style communicates?

That I am approachable and easygoing.

What is your most important wardrobe component?

Some form of a hat -- whether that be a ballcap or a snapback.

What should every well-dressed man have in his wardrobe?

A nice vest - especially if you live in the Midwest. My favorite is my Patagonia puffy vest. I always wear a vest in the winter and I usually wear flannel when we go out as long as the temperatures call for it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Do you wear fishing vests?

No. No fishing vests!

Your favorite accessory?

Hat -- again. You can never have a bad hair day if you're wearing a hat.

Are you partial to neck ties or bow ties when the occasion calls?

Neck ties with no pattern.

Favorite shoes?

A good pair of Crocs or Hey Dudes.

Preferred seasons in terms of clothing?

This is a toss-up for me between summer and fall. In summer, I like to wear shorts and a T-shirt. But I am a big fan of a sweatshirt as more of a fall item.

Your favorite place to shop in town or out?

Scheels.

Parting thoughts for readers?

Be yourself. Everyone is going to have a different way of showing their style, but all that matters is that you are comfortable.

Style motto

I always wear a vest in the winter — but I wouldn't be caught dead in a fishing vest.

Do you know someone who has unique style? Send nominations to life@postbulletin.com with "Your Style" in the subject line.

Related Topics: FASHIONYOUR STYLEROCHESTEREXCLUSIVE
What to read next
"From the Pulpit" column sig
Lifestyle
Companions on the journey
Columnist Mark Nuehring says
March 26, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Mark Nuehring
Holy Everything — Emily Carson column sig
Lifestyle
The illusion of control, and being open to the Spirit
From an early age, we’re conditioned to figure out how to control as many variables as possible. But these pursuits generally leave us distracted, empty and disconnected from the divine spark with which we are each endowed.
March 26, 2022 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Emily Carson
SWATCH DIAGRAM A FOR MARCH 25-27, 2022.jpg
Lifestyle
Broaden your view of the universe -- with binoculars
Stargazing binoculars never get enough credit. They may not have as much light-gathering ability and magnification as telescopes do, but binoculars have definite advantages. For one thing, if you're interested in stargazing but not sure you want to invest money in a telescope quite yet, start with binoculars. Make them your "first telescope." For the most part, binoculars are less expensive than telescopes and are much easier to use. There's little or no setup time, and you can easily bring them with you anywhere you go. They certainly don't take up as much space as telescopes.
March 25, 2022 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Mike Lynch
032322.F.FF.LOSTITALIAN.1.jpg
Lifestyle
Embrace spring with this lemony fresh, light and delicious classic Italian dish
"Home with the Lost Italian" columnist Sarah Nasello says this recipe is versatile, easy to make and delicious.
March 23, 2022 07:15 AM
 · 
By  Sarah Nasello