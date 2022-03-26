I want to look 'approachable and easygoing'

For all practical purposes, Brett Applegath is a man for every season, even though he has his favorites. And he is Minnesotan through and through.

Born and raised in Rochester, Applegath graduated from Century High School in 2011. “I continued my education at University of Minnesota Duluth where I graduated with both accounting and finance degrees,” he said. “Currently, I work at IBM in Rochester in Finance and Operations.

“In the spring, I spend my time as the head coach of the Century High School lacrosse team. In my spare time, I enjoy being outside, either on a lake fishing or in the woods hunting. My wife Allie and I also enjoy spending time with our dog, Nola, at the family cabin during the summers. Nola is a mini Australian shepherd and is active like me.”

Applegath added that although he doesn’t welcome the temperatures of winter as much as those of spring, summer and even fall, he finds positives in every time of year here, both in Rochester and outside of the city.

Brett Applegath on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

How do you describe your style?

ADVERTISEMENT

Multifaceted. Professional when needed, but mostly casual.

How has your style changed since you were in high school?

Being an athlete growing up, I always wore team apparel. Now I wear Nike and Under Armour brands, but no favorite teams.

As a working professional, I also like to wear button-ups. But don't get me wrong. I still love to wear comfortable clothes more than anything.

Has COVID changed your approach to style in any way?

Sweatpants are always king. While working from home, athleisure became my new favorite thing.

Otherwise, what does your work wear tend to look like?

Normally, jeans and a polo.

ADVERTISEMENT

And what about at the lake or in the woods?

Outside of work, I like to wear outdoor brands – a.k.a. anything from Scheels.

What do you hope your style communicates?

That I am approachable and easygoing.

What is your most important wardrobe component?

Some form of a hat -- whether that be a ballcap or a snapback.

What should every well-dressed man have in his wardrobe?

A nice vest - especially if you live in the Midwest. My favorite is my Patagonia puffy vest. I always wear a vest in the winter and I usually wear flannel when we go out as long as the temperatures call for it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Do you wear fishing vests?

No. No fishing vests!

Your favorite accessory?

Hat -- again. You can never have a bad hair day if you're wearing a hat.

Are you partial to neck ties or bow ties when the occasion calls?

Neck ties with no pattern.

Favorite shoes?

A good pair of Crocs or Hey Dudes.

Preferred seasons in terms of clothing?

This is a toss-up for me between summer and fall. In summer, I like to wear shorts and a T-shirt. But I am a big fan of a sweatshirt as more of a fall item.

Your favorite place to shop in town or out?

Scheels.

Parting thoughts for readers?

Be yourself. Everyone is going to have a different way of showing their style, but all that matters is that you are comfortable.

Style motto

I always wear a vest in the winter — but I wouldn't be caught dead in a fishing vest.

Do you know someone who has unique style? Send nominations to life@postbulletin.com with "Your Style" in the subject line.