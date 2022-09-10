If God doesn't give up on anyone, how can we?

The wildflowers caught my attention.

Having walked along the Zumbro South Trail dozens, if not hundreds, of times, I was surprised I hadn’t noticed the distinctive yellow petals and dark cones of the black-eyed Susans.

Were they new? Why hadn’t I noticed the colorful cluster at that particular bend of the trail during my many walks?

It reminded me of a summer Bible study of Jonah. I accepted the invitation not expecting much since I’ve read Jonah multiple times since I first heard of the story illustrated in a Sunday school flannel graph.

Focusing on how Jonah ran away from God’s calling, the study initially went as expected. Jonah’s disobedience led him to being tossed overboard in the Mediterranean Sea and being swallowed by a large fish. Three days later, the fish spits out Jonah. He begrudgingly obeys God and tells the residents of Nineveh, the capital city of Assyria, to repent. Then he waits for God’s judgment, only to see God forgive the Ninevites.

ADVERTISEMENT

But Jonah is angry. Who can blame him? Assyria was a brutal nation that conquered the northern kingdom of Israel and deported many of the Jewish people from their homeland. Assyria also oppressed and attempted to conquer the southern kingdom of Judah. Forgiving the Ninevites is analogous today to forgiving ISIS.

Jonah rails against God, arguing that the Ninevites are not worthy of salvation. But God’s response is compassionate: “Is it right for you to be angry?”

In the last verse, God admonishes Jonah: “And should I not have concern for the great city of Nineveh, in which there are more than 120,000 people who cannot tell their right hand from their left?”

Then I saw the wildflower that I had somehow missed all these years. God sees potential in all of us, even people who have committed atrocities. If God doesn’t give up on anyone, how can I?

Then I asked myself who are the Ninevites in my life, people whom I want to see God punish. Painfully, I admit there are a few, and I need to work on that.

My refreshed view of Jonah has me searching for more wildflowers that I’ve overlooked. Salem Road Covenant Church is hosting Alpha , an introduction to the Christian faith designed for anyone, including those with faith questions or no faith at all, which will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesdays from Sept. 21 through Dec. 7, 2022. The evening includes a meal, video and informal discussion. You can register at the church's website .

Ninevites are welcome, too.

Dwight Boyum is a member of Salem Road Covenant Church.

ADVERTISEMENT

From the Pulpit" features reflections from area religious leaders. To contribute, email us at life@postbulletin.com with "From the Pulpit" in the subject line.

