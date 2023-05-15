'If you dress up, you stand out'

Rochester resident and Realtor Alli Vaith is a proponent for building strong support networks and surrounding herself with individuals who can help instill growth as a means to develop personally and professionally. "This approach has enabled me to become the best version of myself as a mom and realtor," she shares.

Through her attire, Alli hopes her professional yet approachable look translates to others a sense of relatability and authenticity.

"I dress to maintain a level of professionalism that aligns with my role as a realtor," Vaith says.

Your style summed up in three words.

Bright, professional, chic.

How do others often characterize your style?

Romantic and feminine with a little sass.

Fashion influences?

As a child, I loved playing with Barbie dolls and that's where my fascination with bright colors and fashion began. As an adult, I draw inspiration from a diverse group of fashion icons such as Kelly Ripa, Audrey Hepburn, my mom, and a close friend of mine, Dina Abo Sheasha, who is my style icon in Rochester.

Alli Vaith on Thursday, May 4, 2023, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

How does your role as a Realtor impact the way you choose to dress?

As a Realtor, I believe that dressing professionally is crucial when working with any buyer or seller as it reflects a level of respect towards my clients. I want my clients to focus on finding the right property for their needs without any distractions, such as wondering about my attire.

What do you hope your style conveys to others?

I want my style to be a reflection of my true self and to convey my fun-loving and relatable nature.

What item is the icing on the outfit cake?

A great pair of earrings always completes an outfit, 90% of the time I wear jewelry from Opulenza.

Any sentimental family hand-me-downs?

My mom gave me a ring shaped like Princess Diana’s wedding ring.

Repeat purchases?

I love my Michael Kors dark denim jeans. They are comfortable and look fabulous with a kelly green blazer.

Does hair or makeup play a role in your style?

I wear classic makeup but always finish with a bright pink or red lip color and don spiral-curled hair on the daily.

Go-to local shopping spots?

Macy’s and On Track Boutique.

Most surprising thing in your closet?

Turtlenecks. While I personally find them uncomfortable, they are a must-have during winter when I am out showing houses. Not only do they keep me warm, but they also pair well with a pea coat, giving a stylish and professional look.

Any items you just can't seem to part with?

My senior prom dress — a stunning long pink satin gown that I bought during my senior spring break in Puerto Rico. Though I typically get rid of clothing that has gone out of fashion or served its purpose, I simply cannot bring myself to part with that dress. I am eagerly waiting for an opportunity to wear it again.

Favorite warm weather items as we enter spring?

Bright, colorful dresses and sandals all day long.

Thoughts on the style scene in Rochester?

The girls that dress up stand out.

Advice for others?

I would suggest dressing for the role you aspire to rather than your current position. It’s an easy way for you to stand out from the crowd. By projecting an image that aligns with your aspirations, you can increase your confidence and make a positive impression on others, which may help you reach your desired career goals.

Alli Vaith on Thursday, May 4, 2023, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

