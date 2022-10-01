Ginger Knapp’s degree in fashion merchandising is put to use daily as the owner of Ama La Vita Boutique in Rochester.

“My husband and I bought Blades to Ballet in 2008 and rebranded in August 2020 to Ama La Vita,” she shares.

Ginger first made her way to the area when she was 6 years old and although she moved away a few times over the years, she always came back because of family.

“If it wasn’t for family, I would live somewhere that is warm year-round. Summer is my favorite season,” she says.

Having recently acquired the title of “Gigi,” Ginger is finding enjoyment in her new role as a grandma and additional quality time spent with family. She also enjoys traveling, shopping, decorating and cooking.

Describe your style in three words.

Classic Boho style.

Ginger Knapp on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

How does being a boutique owner impact how you dress? And how do you source the latest trends for your store?

It makes me a little more self-aware around what I am wearing. We attend markets every quarter so we can meet with our vendors in person. Quality is extremely important to us. We need to be able to touch, see and try on the items before we purchase for the store.

How does hair and makeup impact your get-ready routine?

Some members of my family may say it makes me run late. (But I struggle to be on time no matter what.)

How do you embody confidence?

I wear what makes me feel good and I tell others to do the same.

Best accessory purchase you have ever made?

I love big totes. My favorite is my Louis Vuitton Neverfull GM. It is my go-to tote for which I can be seen carrying most days.

Favorite pieces at the moment?

My Able jean jacket, khaki long cardigan and my Ruby Free People jackets.

Items on your current "want" list?

Louis Vuitton Speedy 35 and looking for a black pair of Golden Goose sneakers or the Miami ones. I should have bought last year when I first saw them. Lesson learned – if you love it, buy it when you find it.

Sentimental items you own or coveted hand-me-downs?

My gold medallion of Blessed Maria Assunta from my dad. She is my great-great-great-aunt and needs one more miracle to become a saint. I wear it every day.

Repeat purchases/closet staples?

Free People run crop tank in black, white, and khaki. It’s a staple in my closet because it’s so easy to throw a sweater, jean jacket or sweatshirt over it.

Most bold item in your wardrobe?

Flowy pants with lots of pattern.

Any pieces you can’t seem to part with?

My Victoria’s Secret boyfriend pants from 15-plus years ago. I still wear them when I workout at home.

Favorite items for fall?

Long cardigans, jean jackets and sweaters. I love sweaters and my closet shows it. #sweaterproblems.

Parting thoughts/general style advice?

Your mood for the day can be set by what you are wearing.

