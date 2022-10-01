We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Saturday, October 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

If you love it, buy it

Boutique owner talks closet staples and fall favorites.

Your Style - Ginger Knapp
Ginger Knapp on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
By Jeanette Caban
October 01, 2022 09:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Ginger Knapp’s degree in fashion merchandising is put to use daily as the owner of Ama La Vita Boutique in Rochester.

“My husband and I bought Blades to Ballet in 2008 and rebranded in August 2020 to Ama La Vita,” she shares.

Also Read
shofar.jpg
Lifestyle
Shofar at Kutzky Park marks beginning of Jewish High Holidays
A 30-minute program gives observant Jews easy way to observe the holiest of their holidays
September 22, 2022 01:56 PM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Your Style - Claire Buss
Lifestyle
It starts with a smile for Claire Buss
Equal parts confidence and compassion are the basis for Claire's style.
September 17, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Jeanette Caban

Ginger first made her way to the area when she was 6 years old and although she moved away a few times over the years, she always came back because of family.

“If it wasn’t for family, I would live somewhere that is warm year-round. Summer is my favorite season,” she says.

Having recently acquired the title of “Gigi,” Ginger is finding enjoyment in her new role as a grandma and additional quality time spent with family. She also enjoys traveling, shopping, decorating and cooking.

ADVERTISEMENT

Describe your style in three words.

Classic Boho style.

Your Style - Ginger Knapp
Ginger Knapp on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

How does being a boutique owner impact how you dress? And how do you source the latest trends for your store?

It makes me a little more self-aware around what I am wearing. We attend markets every quarter so we can meet with our vendors in person. Quality is extremely important to us. We need to be able to touch, see and try on the items before we purchase for the store.

How does hair and makeup impact your get-ready routine?

Some members of my family may say it makes me run late. (But I struggle to be on time no matter what.)

How do you embody confidence?

I wear what makes me feel good and I tell others to do the same.

ADVERTISEMENT

Best accessory purchase you have ever made?

I love big totes. My favorite is my Louis Vuitton Neverfull GM. It is my go-to tote for which I can be seen carrying most days.

Your Style - Ginger Knapp
Ginger Knapp on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Favorite pieces at the moment?

My Able jean jacket, khaki long cardigan and my Ruby Free People jackets.

Items on your current "want" list?

Louis Vuitton Speedy 35 and looking for a black pair of Golden Goose sneakers or the Miami ones. I should have bought last year when I first saw them. Lesson learned – if you love it, buy it when you find it.

Sentimental items you own or coveted hand-me-downs?

My gold medallion of Blessed Maria Assunta from my dad. She is my great-great-great-aunt and needs one more miracle to become a saint. I wear it every day.

ADVERTISEMENT

Repeat purchases/closet staples?

Free People run crop tank in black, white, and khaki. It’s a staple in my closet because it’s so easy to throw a sweater, jean jacket or sweatshirt over it.

Most bold item in your wardrobe?

Flowy pants with lots of pattern.

Any pieces you can’t seem to part with?

My Victoria’s Secret boyfriend pants from 15-plus years ago. I still wear them when I workout at home.

Favorite items for fall?

Long cardigans, jean jackets and sweaters. I love sweaters and my closet shows it. #sweaterproblems.

Parting thoughts/general style advice?

Your mood for the day can be set by what you are wearing.

Do you know someone who has unique style? Send nominations to life@postbulletin.com with "Your Style" in the subject line.

Related Topics: FASHIONYOUR STYLEROCHESTER
By Jeanette Caban
What to read next
"From the Pulpit" column sig
Lifestyle
Time in life's dark tunnels won't last forever
Columnist Chris Brekke says life might include some time in the darkness but that is not the final destination.
October 01, 2022 08:30 AM
 · 
By  Chris Brekke
Holy Everything — Emily Carson column sig
Lifestyle
Follow Christ's example of focusing on what matters most
Columnist Emily Carson says stewardship takes many forms, but taking care of where we spend our time and energy is, perhaps, most important.
October 01, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Emily Carson
100122 Erdman1.jpg
Lifestyle
Kasson's Pennie Eisenbeis paints on canvases of all kinds
Columnist Sandy Erdman says from upcycled items to oil-on-canvas, Eisenbeis finds outlets for her natural creativity.
October 01, 2022 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Sandy Erdman
SW DIAGRAM FOR SEPT 30-OCT 2ND, 2022.jpg
Lifestyle
Amazing stargazing at night as autumn begins
This is such a wonderful time of year for stargazing. The nights are longer and have great constellations, planets and other celestial treasures in the night sky. Treat yourself and lie back on a reclining lawn chair to take it all in. The dark skies of the countryside are best, but even city skies can put on a great show.
September 30, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Mike Lynch