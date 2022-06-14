SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, June 14
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

If your insurance isn't up to date, you're just hurting yourself

Columnist Dave Ramsey says when it comes to your home especially, you need to have a policy equal to the value of the home.

Dave Says — Dave Ramsey column sig
Opinion by Dave Ramsey
June 14, 2022 01:30 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Dear Dave,

My wife and I are on Baby Step 3, and we were talking the other day about how our home, travel trailer and cars have appreciated recently. Everything is paid for except the home, but we were wondering if we should increase the amount of insurance coverage on these items since they have skyrocketed in value.

— Dale

Dear Dale,

Yes. And you should make it a habit to review all your insurance coverage once a year.

ADVERTISEMENT

With most homeowners insurance policies you have a stated amount of coverage. Some policies have a “cheat” that allows you an extra 5% or 10%, maybe even 20% in some cases. But if you’ve got a $300,000 policy on a house you bought five years ago, and it has appreciated to $450,000 then burns to the ground, you’re screwed. The only thing dumber than not having enough insurance to replace belongings like that is having no insurance at all.

Lots of times, in the old days, if you bought a car or homeowners policy, it covered your car or home regardless—even if they had gone up in value. Then, when some insurance companies got absolutely hammered after some events like Hurricane Katrina, they stopped doing that. They stopped covering actual replacement value, and started covering only the specified amount on the policy. Today, it can be tough to even find replacement value coverage on houses. And if you do, it’s crazy expensive.

When it comes to your home especially, you need to have a policy equal to the value of the home, and you should revisit your coverage and your home’s value every single year. You have to be vigilant about things like that, Dale, because your insurance company won’t be.

— Dave

Also Read
Ask Dave - Dave Conrad column mug
Business
Earning your job every day is how you rise above tough times
Columnist Dave Conrad says all businesses need to make hard decisions from time to time, so don't be the one left hanging.
June 09, 2022 08:01 AM
 · 
By  Dave Conrad
Dave Says — Dave Ramsey column sig
Lifestyle
New baby brings up questions for expecting mom
Columnist Dave Ramsey says whether to stay in the workforce or become a stay-at-home mom is an easier question when the financial component is gone.
June 07, 2022 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Dave Ramsey
Ask Dave - Dave Conrad column mug
Business
Manage your mistakes, and don't make excuses
Columnist Dave Conrad says taking responsibility for errors begins at the top.
June 02, 2022 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Dave Conrad

Dave Ramsey is a personal money-management expert, a bestselling author and host of the nationally syndicated radio program “The Dave Ramsey Show,” which is heard locally on KROC-AM. For more financial advice, visit daveramsey.com .

Related Topics: MONEY AND FINANCEASK DAVEDAVE RAMSEY
What to read next
Amish Kitchen — Lovina Eicher column sig
Lifestyle
Saturday night supper and Sunday brunch
After my husband, Joe, and our sons Benjamin, 22, and Joseph, 19, left for work, I took a shower and now want to get this column written.
June 14, 2022 02:30 PM
 · 
By  Lovina Eicher
Alea Lester Fite
Lifestyle
Beneficial berries are now in season
It is getting warmer and overall nicer outside. This means fun, summer celebrations with friends and families.
June 14, 2022 10:30 AM
 · 
By  Alea Lester Fite
Amy Caucutt Pies
Lifestyle
The pie woman: Amy Caucutt loves giving the gift of pie
Food writer Holly Ebel says Amy Caucutt tries to make people's special days a bit sweeter with delicious pies.
June 14, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Holly Ebel
"From the Pulpit" column sig
Lifestyle
We should slow-walk the judgment in this partisan world
Columnist Chris Brekke says we should not rush to judge others but open up dialogue to find true answers to tough questions.
June 11, 2022 12:30 PM
 · 
By  Chris Brekke