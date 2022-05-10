SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Lifestyle

In a town of 400, this Dresbach home on the Mississippi River is listed for $1.95 million

The fully-custom home features a long list of upgrades.

dresbach home
A view of the backyard and river access at the $1.95 million home in Dresbach, Minn.
Contributed / Bill Raven
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
May 10, 2022 11:30 AM
DRESBACH, Minn. — A Dresbach home is for sale after staying in the same family for generations.

The 6,102-square-foot home at 31008 Old Mill Road that backs up to the Mississippi River is listed at $1.95 million. This is about six times the cost of the average middle-price tier of homes in the La Crescent area.

But there’s good reason for the price of this home in the 400-person community of Dresbach: Every inch of the home has been renovated and it has the backyard that water lovers dream of.

The great-grandfather of the current owner was the first to own the property. After buying it from an aunt, the current owner took the small house that was once there and expanded it to create a fully-custom four-bedroom and four-bathroom home with a four-car garage.

The current owner is an interior designer and flexed all her creative muscles to design a home complete with upgrades including a white cedar sauna, honey locust flooring on the main level, a wood-carved bar from a European vineyard and Italian marble flooring in the main bathroom.

ADVERTISEMENT

The main bathroom also features a hand-painted wall mural of the Mississippi River.

dresbach home
The main bathroom features a mural of the Mississippi River.
Contributed / Toni Chanelle

“This house has all the bells and whistles,” Jill Raven of Raven Realty said. “It’s a very custom home – they built it for what they wanted. You can tell that there were a lot of extra things put into it.”

The list of features in this house is long. There are different types of woods throughout the home, silver chandeliers, a custom pull-down closet system in the main bedroom and custom cabinetry. Arguably the best feature, though, is the direct access to the Mississippi River.

The house is located on Pool 7 of the river, which is “a very desirable location, being that it’s a little bit less frequented,” Raven said.

She said the outdoor living that Dresbach boasts will be a selling point for potential buyers. The neighborhood is typical of a quaint town, where everybody knows everybody. There are nice parks and snowmobiling trails nearby, and, of course, the access to the Mississippi River.

“It's almost like you're on vacation every day,” Raven said. “Somebody who loves to be outside would really enjoy this property.”

3.jpg
1/6: An inside look at the home at 31008 Old Mill Rd. in Dresbach.
5.jpg
2/6: An inside look at the home at 31008 Old Mill Rd. in Dresbach.
6.jpg
3/6: An inside look at the home at 31008 Old Mill Rd. in Dresbach.
8.jpg
4/6: An inside look at the home at 31008 Old Mill Rd. in Dresbach.
9.jpg
5/6: An inside look at the home at 31008 Old Mill Rd. in Dresbach.
7.jpg
6/6: An inside look at the home at 31008 Old Mill Rd. in Dresbach.

