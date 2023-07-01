In Good Faith: A pilgrimage is fulfilling for any faith tradition

I had often heard colleagues and mentors encourage me to take a pilgrimage, but I had just never gotten around to it. I guess, to be honest, even church workers can get tired of doing church things.

For those who don’t know, a pilgrimage is a “spiritual journey to an important place in a person’s faith.” It can be a powerful experience to take the time and space in your life to let the Holy Spirit work in and through you. Recently, I had an incredible experience escorting a group of high school students on pilgrimage to the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in La Crosse, Wisconsin. It also happened to be my first visit to the shrine.

When you arrive, you see a simple building to welcome you. Upon entering, you are greeted and encouraged to begin your pilgrimage through the doors ahead of you. After we opened those doors, we were all on a spiritual journey. We began our ascent along a path that would take us 15 minutes to climb until we reached the pinnacle of the hill and arrived at the shrine. The shrine itself is an amazingly beautiful church. It was the vision of Cardinal Raymond Burke when he was bishop of the Diocese of La Crosse. It is a truly remarkable and holy place.

The students were impressed by the peacefulness and grandeur of the entire shrine. There are many places to pause and pray on your walking journey to the shrine church. But what caught their attention the most was the sheer opulent beauty of the church. It is a work of art. You can’t help but pray and come away with a greater appreciation for the role of Mary in Jesus’ life.

It is a shrine dedicated to the Virgin Mary and her appearance to Juan Diego. According to tradition, the Virgin Mary appeared to Juan Diego , a man of Aztec descent who had converted to Christianity, on December 9, 1531. She asked Juan Diego to build a shrine on the spot where she had appeared, Tepeyac Hill, now in a suburb of Mexico City.

According to the shrine’s website, Cardinal Burke wanted to create a place for people to pray to Mary for guidance and love. The groundbreaking for the shrine was in June 2004, and it was dedicated in 2008.

I highly encourage you, regardless of your faith tradition, to visit this incredible site. It is a beautiful place for you to find peace and to take a personal pilgrimage. We could all use more time to ponder our faith and how we live it out.

Mark Nuehring is a theology teacher at Bethlehem Academy in Faribault.