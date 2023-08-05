In Good Faith: A welcoming community awaits new college students

Around this time nine years ago, I found myself preparing to move to college. I remember having a nervous excitement about moving into the dorms. I was nervous because of the great unknown that comes with anything new. Excited because I knew that college was the place for me to set myself up for future success both relationally and in my future career.

On move-in day there are two types of people: those who cannot wait for their parents to leave and those who dread the moment they are left alone to fend for themselves in the crazy atmosphere that college tends to provide. Thoughts of, “Will my roommate like me?” — “What if I chose the wrong major?” — “What if I cannot find my way around campus?” — “How do you start a washing machine?” all flood the mind of a new student reluctantly moving to campus.

As I was beginning this chapter in my life, finding a good community was the cause of my nerves. I knew that I belonged in class. I paid tuition, so of course, I was meant to be there.

But when it comes to friends, belonging is not usually as clear as paying the bill. We all want the kind of community that leads to lifelong friends. The kind of friends who will answer the phone at 2 a.m., the kind of friends that will stand with you on your wedding day, and ultimately the kind of friends that are there for the good times and the bad times and see you for who you truly are and still like being around you.

I found myself welcomed with open arms by Chi Alpha Campus Ministries while I was looking for community at Winona State University. This was a community that welcomed me and many other people regardless of background, major, or anything else you could think of. I met the type of friends I was looking for. Guys who loved me for me, guys who saw the flaws that I had and continued to see me the way Christ sees me. These were the guys that were with me through thick and thin.

ADVERTISEMENT

Through this community, the biggest thing I learned was the very practical application of Matthew 6:33 where we are told to “seek first the Kingdom of God.” There were many opportunities to place things ahead of seeking the Lord in college. Academics, social status, jobs and even a daily schedule all fight for our attention, but I saw time again that when I and those around me sought after the Lord above all other things, he was faithful to provide for us when and how we needed.

Now that I am on the other side of college, I find myself serving full-time with Chi Alpha Campus Ministries in Winona . If you, your child, maybe your grandchild is preparing to make the move to college this fall, be on the lookout for ways to develop community.

If you feel like you are all alone do not worry. Those of us in college ministry are looking for you. We want to know you, welcome you to campus, take you on a grocery run when your mini fridge gets empty, and simply be your friend. If you cannot wait for college to begin, get a head start, jump on social media to reach out to a local campus ministry.

I am sure I speak for all of us when I say we would love to hear from you.

Grant Reimer is the associate director of Chi Alpha Campus Ministries at Winona State University.