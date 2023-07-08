In Good Faith: Beware of the little foxes of your relationship

“Catch the foxes for us,

The little foxes

That are ruining the vineyards.”

(Song of Solomon 2:15)

Yesterday I saw a fox. It was early in the morning when my wife and I were walking on a bike trail leading into the woods near Brunet Island State Park. Tucked away off a road in Cornell, Wis., the scenery around the park is beautiful. The Chippewa River flows under a blue bridge as it winds around the tall pine trees. Eagles fly overhead. In the woods deer stand like statues, hoping you don’t see them. Squirrels scurry up the trees, lecturing you for being there.

Occasionally you will see a fox. I did. In fact, I saw a fox two days in a row. My dog Apostle alerted me to the first fox. He started to growl and then bark. Something was there that shouldn’t have been.

Then I saw the fox running on the road ahead of us. I barely caught a glimpse of it. Yup, it was a fox. That was for sure. The second fox was smaller than the first. But I got a good look at this one. It had a beautiful red coat and white point on its tail. It was first sitting, then standing, then trotting off into the woods. Foxes are there but seeing them is rare. They stay hidden during the daylight hours. You may see them early in the morning.

A couple of years ago, my wife was up early and saw a fox trotting down the road with a rabbit in its mouth. It stopped, seeing my wife, not sure what to do. Then it continued, rabbit in mouth, back to its den. Not long ago, I went to a men’s conference at a local church. One of the pastors mentioned this Bible passage about foxes:

The pastor said, “It’s not usually the big animals like bears that get in and ruin things. It’s the little foxes that do the damage in marriage. They are the ones that nip here and there and chew off a little bit. They do the most damage.”

Wow! That really stuck with me. It was a teachable moment. I thought about this passage for a while. It from the Song of Solomon, a love story. Solomon and his Shulammite bride-to-be speak back and forth to one another about their love for each other.

The bride says things like:

“Your love is better than wine.”

“Draw me after you and let us run together.”

The groom says things like:

“You are most beautiful among women.”

“How beautiful you are my darling,

How beautiful you are.”

You can sense the true love they have for each other. But not everything was perfect in paradise. Out of nowhere the bride says something strange. She talks about getting rid of foxes.

“Catch the foxes for us, the little foxes that are ruining the vineyards.”

So why badmouth foxes? Doesn’t she love all of God’s creatures?

We live in a strange time, a time when people try to get as close as they can to wild animals to take pictures of them with their cellphones. And they wonder why the bison runs them over. We live in a time when people try to make wild animals into pets. I’ve watched many videos of people with pet foxes. We don’t often think of foxes as being a problem. After all, we’ve seen Disney’s “The Fox and the Hound.”

Can’t we all just get along? We don’t get the warnings of the Bible. We see no threat in letting the fox guard the henhouse. What could go wrong? When the Bible talks about foxes, it’s usually in a negative light. Samson tied torches to 300 foxes’ tails and released them to destroy the grain fields of the Philistines. Tobiah laughed when people tried to rebuild the walls of Jerusalem. He said, “Even a fox climbing on it could break down this wall.” Jesus called Herod an “old fox.” That wasn’t a compliment. Herod was crafty and dangerous.

Solomon’s bride talks about the need to round up the little foxes that can destroy things. She is saying every little threat to their relationship must be removed. Sometimes it’s the little things -- the foxes -- that do the most damage to a relationship.

It’s not the big things -- the bears -- that come busting in that do the most damage. When you see a bear, you know it’s a threat. Big things like a cancer diagnosis or the death of a child are seen for the threat they are. And a big fight ensues with both husband and wife fighting hard against the bear. Both people see the big threat and work together to overcome it.

But those little things, those little foxes, are often overlooked or ignored. “Oh, he just took a few grapes off the vine. Why worry about that?” “Oh, he just killed a little rabbit, no big deal.” “Oh, he just nipped my leg, but he didn’t break through the skin. I’ll be OK.”

Bible commentator A.F. Harper thinks the little foxes “may be an oblique reference to some previous lovers’ quarrel that had occurred between them.” Oh, how quickly things can change in a relationship. Solomon’s compliments of “how lovely” his bride is can be overshadowed if nipping and biting words come into the relationship.

If you’re married and want to stay that way, it’s not a good idea to tell your wife she’s put on a little weight, or to tell your husband his double chin makes him look like a walrus.

And never, I say never, sing that old Texas song:

“Oh, when I was single, oh when, oh when.

Oh, when I was single, oh when.

Oh, when I was single

My pockets would jingle,

And I wish I was single again.”

You will be, brother, if you keep it up! Never belittle your spouse in public before his or her friends. That is a death knell. All those little things add up. Eventually there will be a blowup and an empty closet.

Always treat your spouse with the highest respect. “Husbands, love your wives just as Christ loved the church.” Christ went to the cross for His bride. Will you for yours?

“The wife must see to it she respects her husband.” Give him the high honor of hearing your appreciation of him. And remember those vows you made and be committed to them.

“Love her, comfort her, honor and keep her, and forsaking all others, be faithful to her as long as you both shall live.” Get rid of the little foxes in your marriage and set your eyes on the big fox you do have -- your wife.

And love her with all your heart.

The Rev. Dr. James J. Brandli, a Kasson native, is pastor of New Life Alliance Church.